2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 73 Jack McDevitt

Here, we’re taking a look at a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jack McDevitt signed with LSU out of high school and was redshirted in his first season on the bayou in 2022. He looks to play a reserve role this season as well.

Jack McDevitt Preseason Player Profile

Vitals

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale

Ht: 6-5

Wt: 285

247Sports Composite Ranking

Not Ranked

Class in 2022: Freshman

Career Stats

DNP

Depth Chart Overview

McDevitt was redshirted last year and he will play a reserve role this year for the Tigers.

