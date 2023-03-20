2023 Lions offensive depth chart prediction after the first week of free agency

We all know that a lot can change between now and the 2023 NFL draft. The Lions could potentially add another pass-catcher in free agency or there’s a potential chance of Detroit landing a quarterback in the draft.

While that all remains to be seen, there’s plenty of speculation on how the Detroit Lions depth chart could play out. So let’s take a look at my current projection on how the Lions’ depth chart on offense should be by the time we get to the summer.

Quarterback

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff

N/A

The way it currently sits, the Detroit Lions don’t have a backup quarterback. It’s been discussed by Brad Holmes that the team needs to find a good backup option for Jared Goff. The thought process is that they need to have someone come in and compete with Goff.

Detroit could look at bringing back quarterback Nate Sudfeld but I’d love for them to consider bringing in someone such as Teddy Bridgewater. Last season, Bridgewater had 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while posting a 62% completion percentage.

Another option for Detroit would be to add through the 2023 NFL Draft. It wouldn’t be a move they have to make in the first round either. I am under the impression that the Lions are fond of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. There’s a chance that Hooker will be available on the second day of the draft as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Running Back

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

D’Andre Swift

David Montgomery

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda

Jemar Jefferson

Greg Bell

It’ll be interesting to see how the Lions approach the rest of free agency and the draft at the running back position. Do they look to carry three running backs on the roster or do they carry four running backs? This is the way the room currently sits and I’d have to think the Lions will look at a day 3 option for the backfield. Unless they feel like Jemar Jefferson is ready to take a step into that RB3/RB4 role for the team. He does have 15 carries for 74 yards in his career despite primarily being a practice squad player.

I will have words written in a film breakdown about new Lions RB David Montgomery for @thelionswire tonight or tomorrow morning. In the meantime, I clipped some of my favorite runs on Montgomery from 3 games of the 2023 season. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/M0qJg6omwm — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 16, 2023

No doubt about it, Swift and Montgomery will compete for touches at the top of the depth chart. Reynolds will be a special teams player that could carve out a 3rd down role for the team.

All of this could depend on the health of Swift and honestly, what they envision their long term plans to be for him. If what they did with tight end T.J. Hockenson is any indication, they could very well take the shopping cart down the aisle and see what they could get for Swift.

If they look to replace or add to the backfield in the 2023 NFL Draft, two names I’d keep tabs on are Tyjae Spears from Tulane and Chase Brown from Illinois. Both competed at the Senior Bowl but are different prospects from each other. Spears runs aggressive despite his size and he’s got a fluid lower half to change direction on defenders with ease. While Brown is more efficient between the tackles, he does have some breakaway speed and can make decisive cuts when needed.

Wide Receiver

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Jameson Williams

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Trinity Benson or Maurice Alexander

Don’t be surprised when the Lions add a receiver in the draft. It might not be in the first round but they’ve got to look to add someone. There have been mumblings that DJ Chark could return to Detroit, but that is yet to be seen. Even then, they could have a couple of targets on the second day of the draft.

One player that would be a perfect fit for the Lions offense is Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman. He’s a true ‘X’ receiver that goes up and gets the football. He’s got a terrific size at 6’3″ and 213 pounds, a receiver that can run the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds. He’d compliment what Detroit already has established on offense very well.

Tight End

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

James Mitchell

Derrick Deese Jr

It’s not a pretty position group but they got it done down the stretch of the regular season. Wright led the way with 18 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns while Zylstra added four touchdowns of his own. While it feels like Detroit is content with the trio of Wright, Zylstra and Mitchell, there’s a chance they look at the tight end position in the 2023 NFL Draft.

They’ve met with Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta and for good reasons. He’s a strong blocker that can eat up yards in the short areas of the field with crossers and stick routes. He’d be a player Detroit would have to take on the second day of the draft but it could be the cherry on top of a position group that’s got some talent already.

Offensive tackle

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Taylor Decker (starting LT)

Penei Sewell (starting RT)

Matt Nelson

Obinna Eze

Getting another offensive tackle through the 2023 NFL Draft seems likely for Detroit. They’ve done plenty of research on Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright but they could pivot to the third day of the draft for depth. If they were to take Wright, it could potentially be with the 18th overall pick as he seems likely to be selected in the first round in April.

One of my favorite players to study for the 2023 NFL Draft has been Tennessee OT Darnell Wright. He put together a highlight reel of key blocks during the regular season and had a heck of a week at the Senior Bowl. A veteran pass protector that uses his heavy hands to maul and… https://t.co/rtLQ0bqfAn pic.twitter.com/4aiHCcfYO8 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 13, 2023

They could have Wright play right guard and right tackle but that would operating under the assumption that Taylor Decker doesn’t have that much longer as the Lions left tackle. That strategy might not make sense today, but it could paint a much clearer picture of the offensive line for down the road.

Players such as Tyler Steen from Alabama or Carter Warren from Pittsburgh seem like more likely options at tackle for the Lions. I don’t see the Lions obtaining any veteran tackles from the free agent market so more than likely, it’ll have to be through the draft.

Interior offensive line

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Jackson (starting LG)

Frank Ragnow (starting center)

Graham Glasgow (straight RG)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Ross Pierschbacher

Logan Stenberg

The way it sits right now, the Lions starting guards and center (from left to right) should be Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow and Graham Glasgow. It’s possible that Vaitai emerges as the starting right guard but health has been a major concern for him. It’ll be interesting what they do with him and his cap hit of $12 million dollars this season.

While it was nice for the Lions to bring back Graham Glasgow, it’s only a one-year deal. Ensuring that the offensive line is prepared for the future, the Lions seem destined to select an interior offensive lineman at some point in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One player that immediately come to mind for Detroit is Chandler Zavala from North Carolina State. He’s played over 1,000 snaps at left guard for the Wolfpack and hasn’t given up a sack over the last two years. The Lions have visited with Zavala so there’s potential for him to be much higher on Detroit’s board compared to the consensus.

