2023 linebacker Grayson Howard set for Tennessee visit

Razorbacks Wire

The Monday after a long holiday break can be among the most difficult days of the year for adults. The alarm goes off early, kids need to get to school on time, and once again you have to get to the office where your boss will actually expect you to be productive. And it's cold. My goodness it's cold in Arkansas! Thanks to the Razorbacks and their destruction of Penn State on New Year's Day that all seems a bit easier to take this time.