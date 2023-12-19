2023 Kentucky All-State football team: Meet the 12 members of the first-team offense

Here’s a look at the 12 members of The Courier Journal’s 2023 first-team All-State football offense, as selected by a statewide vote of coaches. A total of 126 coaches returned ballots.

Brady Atwell

Owensboro Catholic quarterback Brady Atwell has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Owensboro Catholic, quarterback

Height/weight: 6-3/225

Year: Junior

College: Has an offer from Eastern Kentucky

Why he’s on the team: Kentucky Football Coaches Association named him the Class 2A Player of the Year after leading the Aces to a 14-1 record and state runner-up finish. Atwell completed 69.3% of his passes (301 of 434) and led the state in passing yards (4,743) and passing touchdowns (68). Both numbers rank second in state history behind the record-setting season of Lone Oak’s Corey Robinson in 2007 (5,872 yards, 91 TDs). Atwell also was the Aces’ leading rusher with 695 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per carry. His uncle, Travis Atwell, was Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1999 as a senior quarterback at Hancock County.

Coach’s take: “Brady is an elite, Division I talent,” Jason Morris said. “He proved that this season with his 85 combined touchdowns. The combination of his size, speed, arm strength and accuracy make him and our offense very hard to defend. He has developed into a great leader, and his best football days are still ahead of him.”

Daniel Thomas

Bell County running back Daniel Thomas has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Bell County, running back

Height/weight: 5-9/175

Year: Senior

College: Has offers from Kentucky Wesleyan, Notre Dame College (Ohio) and Presbyterian

Why he’s on the team: Kentucky’s Mr. Football winner established three state records while leading the Bobcats to a 13-2 record and Class 3A runner-up finish. His totals of 3,817 rushing yards, 54 rushing touchdowns and 373 points all set single-season state records. He carried 400 times and averaged 9.5 yards per carry. He also converted 20 2-point conversions. As a linebacker, he ranked third on the team with 94 tackles (77 solo) and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Coach’s take: “Daniel is a team man,” Dudley Hilton said. “He would tell you first and foremost that he couldn’t have won any awards without his teammates. Individually, though, he set a goal for himself two years ago that he would be the best football player in the state of Kentucky and our team would be the best team in the state. He willed himself and us into that position, and it allowed him to be as strong on his first carry of the game as his last carry.”

Brady Hensley

Lexington Christian running back Brady Hensley has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Lexington Christian, running back

Height/weight: 6-0/202

Year: Senior

College: Committed to Eastern Kentucky

Why he’s on the team: Hensley helped the Eagles go 11-2 and reach the third round of the Class 2A playoffs and was one of nine finalists for Kentucky’s Mr. Football award. He ranked second in the state in rushing yards (2,408) and rushing touchdowns (43) and averaged 10.2 yards per carry. He also caught 17 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns. A transfer from Madison Central, Hensley was a second-team All-State pick as a sophomore and a first-team selection as a junior. Coach Doug Charles said Hensley bench-presses 360 pounds, squats 480 pounds and has been timed at sub-4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Coach’s take: “Brady displayed his elite talent each and every week, competing against arguably the toughest non-district schedule in the state,” Charles said. “Brady possessed the unique ability to run by or through defenders. A 4.0 student with an exceptional football IQ, Brady has set the foundation for greatness on and off the field.”

Montavin Quisenberry

Boyle County High School's Montavin Quisenberry has been named to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Boyle County, wide receiver

Height/weight: 5-10/175

Year: Junior

College: Has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Toledo, Virginia Tech and West Virginia

Why he’s on the team: Do-it-all star for a Rebels team that went 15-0 and won its fourth straight Class 4A championship. He was the team’s top receiver with 43 catches for 864 yards and ranked second in rushing with 800 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per carry. He scored 35 touchdowns — 18 rushing, 12 receiving, three punt returns and two kickoff returns. On defense, he posted 51 tackles (25 solo), four tackles for loss and two interceptions. Also a first-team All-State pick as a sophomore, Quisenberry is the No. 3-ranked prospect in Kentucky’s Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com.

Coach’s take: "Montavin is a dynamic athlete and makes plays in all three phases of the game," Justin Haddix said.

Shaun Boykins

North Hardin wide receiver Shaun Boykins has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

North Hardin, wide receiver

Height/weight: 6-2/185

Year: Senior

College: Committed to Louisville

Why he’s on the team: Starred for a Trojans team that finished 1-10 after having several victories taken away because of self-reported Kentucky High School Athletic Association violations. Boykins hauled in 84 receptions for 1,291 yards, ranking sixth in the state in both categories. He averaged 15.4 yards per reception and scored 19 touchdowns (16 receiving, three rushing). Boykins was named Class 6A, District Two Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. He’s the No. 5-ranked prospect in Kentucky’s Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com.

Coach’s take: “Shaun Boykins is one of the most electric players that I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Brent Thompson said. “He can take a ball to the end zone on any play, no matter if it breaks down or not. Shaun is going to have a great career at the next level.”

William 'Tutt' Carrico

Owensboro Catholic wide receiver William "Tutt" Carrico has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Owensboro Catholic, wide receiver

Height/weight: 6-0/195

Year: Senior

College: Committed to Hillsdale (Michigan) College

Why he’s on the team: Had a record-setting season for an Aces team that went 14-1 and finished as the Class 2A runner-up. Carrico ranked first in the state in receiving yards (1,922) and touchdown receptions (30) and finished second in catches (95). The 30 touchdown catches broke the previous state record of 28, and the yardage total ranks second all time behind Lone Oak’s Jamarielle Brown (2,021 yards in 2007). He also ranked second on the team with 107 tackles (44 solo) and pitched in 12 tackles for loss, six interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Coach’s take: “Tutt is an amazing two-way player,” Jason Morris said. “He’s also a great leader, and he truly loves the game of football. He is a Division I talent and will have a great career in college.”

Aba Selm

Simon Kenton's Aba Selm has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Simon Kenton, offensive lineman

Height/weight: 6-4/295

Year: Senior

College: Committed to Kentucky

Why he’s on the team: Helped the Pioneers average 35.2 points and 218.8 rushing yards per game during a 5-5 season. Also ranked fourth on the team with 59 tackles (37 solo) and added 15 tackles for loss and six sacks. He was named Class 6A, District Six Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. Selm also earned first-team All-State honors as a junior. Finished his career with 152 pancake blocks. He’s the No. 6-ranked prospect in Kentucky’s Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com.

Coach’s take: “Aba is the most athletic and best lineman I’ve ever had on a team,” Roy Lucas said. “He’s big, strong, physical, agile and runs extremely well. Very few linemen have his ability to dominate a game on both sides of the ball like he does.”

Isaac 'Spike' Sowells

Male High School's Isaac "Spike" Sowells has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Male, offensive lineman

Height/weight: 6-2/292

Year: Junior

College: Has offers from Bethune-Cookman, Duke, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, James Madison, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina State, South Carolina, South Florida, Toledo, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Why he’s on the team: Helped the Bulldogs go 11-2 and reach the third round of the Class 6A playoffs, ranking 19th in the state in scoring at 38.5 points per game. He’s the No. 4-ranked prospect in Kentucky’s Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com.

Coach’s take: “Spike has the rare combination of elite athleticism, strong football IQ and relentless desire to physically dominate his opponent,” Chris Wolfe said. “He projects as a natural center in college but showed his team-oriented mindset by moving from center to tackle this past season.”

Zuri Madison

Frederick Douglass offensive lineman Zuri Madison has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Frederick Douglass, offensive lineman

Height/weight: 6-4/277

Year: Senior

College: Committed to Arkansas

Why he’s on the team: Helped the Broncos go 8-5 and reach the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs, averaging 26.6 points per game. He’s the No. 4-ranked prospect in Kentucky’s Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com.

Coach’s take: “Zuri has come a long way in the past two seasons,” Nathan McPeek said. “He wasn’t very good as a younger player but committed to player development and ended up committed to Arkansas in the SEC. He is a great athlete for his size and will continue to improve. He has dealt with the loss of his father the past year but continued to improve on and off the field.”

Hayes Johnson

Taylor County offensive lineman Hayes Johnson has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Taylor County, offensive lineman

Height/weight: 6-5/295

Year: Senior

College: Committed to Kentucky

Why he’s on the team: Helped the Cardinals go 9-3 and reach the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, averaging 32.3 points per game. He’s the No. 9-ranked prospect in Kentucky’s Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com.

Coach’s take: “Hayes has been an outstanding player and leader for us," Scott Parkey said. “His dedication to his teammates, work ethic, leadership abilities and eagerness to learn will easily translate to the next level at UK.”

Cristian Rodriguez

Scott County's Cristian Rodriguez has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Scott County, offensive lineman

Height/weight: 5-11/225

Year: Junior

College: TBA

Why he’s on the team: Helped the Cardinals go 9-3 and reach the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Rodriguez anchored a line that helped Scott County rank seventh in the state in rushing (290 yards per game) and 11th in the state in scoring (41.4 ppg).

Coach’s take: “Cristian excels as a pulling guard in our wing-T offense,” Jim McKee said. “He blocks extremely well in space, which is critical to the success of our offense. He adds to a long tradition of All-State linemen at our school, and we are thrilled he has another season.”

Cooper Ranvier

Frederick Douglass kicker Cooper Ranvier has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

Frederick Douglass, kicker

Height/weight: 6-3/210

Year: Senior

College: Committed to Louisville

Why he’s on the team: Made 30 of 31 PAT kicks and 2 of 4 field-goal tries for a Broncos team that went 8-5 and reached the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs. He’s the No. 5-ranked kicker in the nation in the Class of 2024, according to ChrisSailerKicking.com. Also played wide receiver, catching 27 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Coach’s take: “Cooper was a major weapon for our football program since he was a freshman,” McPeek said. “He started at wideout for us as a senior and was our best soccer player. He is the best kicker I have coached in 20 seasons.”

