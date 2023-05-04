When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Latest odds, how to watch on TV and which horses are running

In this May 3, 2014, file photo, the field makes its way around the first turn during the 140th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, - Darron Cummings/AP

The 2023 Kentucky Derby, or The Run of the Roses, one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the United States and worldwide traditionally runs on the first Saturday in May.

It is the first leg of the American Triple Crown along with the Peakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes and was first run in 1875, and has been run every year since.

When and where is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby, its 149th edition, takes place on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

What time does it start?

The start time (or post time) for the race is at approximately 6.57pm ET (4.57pm MT, 3.57pm PT and 11.57pm BST).

What is the full schedule?

The Kentucky Derby is the 12th race of 14 on the day, with a full schedule of the start times below.

Race 1 10.30am ET

Race 2 11.01am

Race 3 11.31am

Race 4 12.04pm

Race 5 12.36pm

Race 6 1.14pm

Race 7 1.56pm

Race 8 2.46pm

Race 9 3.40pm

Race 10 4.31pm

Race 11 5.27pm

The Kentucky Derby 2023 6.57pm

Race 13 7.55pm

Race 14 8.30pm

What horses have qualified for the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Horses qualify for the Kentucky Derby through The Road to the Kentucky Derby, which is a series of 35 races where points are awarded to the top finishers.

The top 20 highest scoring horses earn and place in the Kentucky Derby and are listed below. The numbers represent their numbers for the race on May 6.

Forte #11, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. wins the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on April 01, 2023 in Hallandale, Florida - Al Bello/Getty Images

Hit Show Verifying Two Phils Confidence Game Tapit Trice Kingsbarns Reincarnate Mage Skinner Practical Move Disarm Jace’s Road Sun Thunder Angel of Empire Forte Raise Cain Derma Sotogake Rocket Can Lord Miles Continuar

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be available to watch on NBC for those of you in the United States, as well as available to stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

For those of you in the United Kingdom, last year's (and 2021's) Kentucky Derby was available on Sky Sports Racing.

What are the current odds for the Kentucky Derby?

Hit Show 25/1

Verifying 18/1

Two Phils 16/1

Confidence Game 25/1

Tapit Trice 9/2

Kingsbarns 10/1

Reincarnate 40/1

Mage 16/1

Skinner 16/1

Practical Move 8/1

Disarm 28/1

Jace’s Road 33/1

Sun Thunder 66/1

Angel of Empire 7/1

Forte 5/2

Raise Cain 66/1

Derma Sotogake 10/1

Rocket Can 25/1

Lord Miles 25/1

Continuar 50/1

Story continues

What is the latest news before the Kentucky Derby?

Churchill Downs, the racecourse that hosts the Derby, has blamed co-incidence for the death of four horses since the spring racing season began.

Parents Pride and Chasing Arie, who had the same owner, trainer and jockey, died after races. Take Charge Briana and Wild on Ice were injured during a race and training respectively.

In a statement, Churchill Downs said: "While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable. We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed."

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.