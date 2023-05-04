When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Latest odds, how to watch on TV and which horses are running
The 2023 Kentucky Derby, or The Run of the Roses, one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the United States and worldwide traditionally runs on the first Saturday in May.
It is the first leg of the American Triple Crown along with the Peakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes and was first run in 1875, and has been run every year since.
When and where is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
The 2023 Kentucky Derby, its 149th edition, takes place on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
What time does it start?
The start time (or post time) for the race is at approximately 6.57pm ET (4.57pm MT, 3.57pm PT and 11.57pm BST).
What is the full schedule?
The Kentucky Derby is the 12th race of 14 on the day, with a full schedule of the start times below.
Race 1 10.30am ET
Race 2 11.01am
Race 3 11.31am
Race 4 12.04pm
Race 5 12.36pm
Race 6 1.14pm
Race 7 1.56pm
Race 8 2.46pm
Race 9 3.40pm
Race 10 4.31pm
Race 11 5.27pm
The Kentucky Derby 2023 6.57pm
Race 13 7.55pm
Race 14 8.30pm
What horses have qualified for the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Horses qualify for the Kentucky Derby through The Road to the Kentucky Derby, which is a series of 35 races where points are awarded to the top finishers.
The top 20 highest scoring horses earn and place in the Kentucky Derby and are listed below. The numbers represent their numbers for the race on May 6.
Hit Show
Verifying
Two Phils
Confidence Game
Tapit Trice
Kingsbarns
Reincarnate
Mage
Skinner
Practical Move
Disarm
Jace’s Road
Sun Thunder
Angel of Empire
Forte
Raise Cain
Derma Sotogake
Rocket Can
Lord Miles
Continuar
How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby
The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be available to watch on NBC for those of you in the United States, as well as available to stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
For those of you in the United Kingdom, last year's (and 2021's) Kentucky Derby was available on Sky Sports Racing.
What are the current odds for the Kentucky Derby?
Hit Show 25/1
Verifying 18/1
Two Phils 16/1
Confidence Game 25/1
Tapit Trice 9/2
Kingsbarns 10/1
Reincarnate 40/1
Mage 16/1
Skinner 16/1
Practical Move 8/1
Disarm 28/1
Jace’s Road 33/1
Sun Thunder 66/1
Angel of Empire 7/1
Forte 5/2
Raise Cain 66/1
Derma Sotogake 10/1
Rocket Can 25/1
Lord Miles 25/1
Continuar 50/1
What is the latest news before the Kentucky Derby?
Churchill Downs, the racecourse that hosts the Derby, has blamed co-incidence for the death of four horses since the spring racing season began.
Parents Pride and Chasing Arie, who had the same owner, trainer and jockey, died after races. Take Charge Briana and Wild on Ice were injured during a race and training respectively.
In a statement, Churchill Downs said: "While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable. We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed."
