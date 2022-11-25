2023 JUCO OL features Michigan State football in top schools list

Recruiting is about to pick up in a big way for Michigan State as the early signing period approaches and the Spartans still needing to fill out their 2023 recruiting class.

A member of the recruiting board that Michigan State will look to get on campus is 2023 junior college offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock.

Blackstock, a 6-foot-5 and 315-pound offensive lineman, is a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports, and the No. 3 overall JUCO player in the country. He currently attends Coffeyville Community College in Covington, Georgia.

As the home stretch of his recruitment commences, the Spartans were featured in his latest cut down alongside Oklahoma, Illinois, Florida State, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, TCU, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, Houston and South Carolina.

