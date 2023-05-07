Which 2023 Jets games could be in primetime?

The Jets haven’t had much of a national spotlight on them in recent memory. They played just one national television game in 2022 — a Thursday night tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars — and they haven’t played on a Sunday night since 2011.

Now that they have Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, expectations are high and the spotlight will shine much brighter on the team in 2023. It’s no longer a question of if the Jets will play in primetime, but when and how many times. Let’s run down some of the games that could be scheduled for primetime this coming season for the Jets.

Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes. Two of the best defenses in the league getting after those quarterbacks. Jets getting their crack at the defending Super Bowl champions in front of what should be a raucous home crowd. Have to think the NFL would love to have this game in primetime.

Home vs. New England Patriots

The last time the Jets played on Sunday Night Football was in 2011. That was against, you guessed it, the Patriots. With the Jets having high expectations, this rivalry will be taken a step further this year. The Jets hope this is the year they finally end their losing streak to Bill Belichick. One of those games should be in primetime.

Away vs. Buffalo Bills

The Jets and Bills are expected to be in a tight battle all season long for the AFC East crown. The star power at the quarterback position is strong here too, with Rodgers going up against Josh Allen. And we know Bills Mafia loves their games under the bright lights and the NFL has obliged in recent years.

Away vs. New York Giants

The two occupants of MetLife Stadium are set for what should be a very interesting clash this season. The Giants are coming off a playoff win last season and just spent big money on Daniel Jones. Expectations are high for both teams, so this should be a fun one. Don’t be surprised if this is the Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup. With both teams being good again, the NFL has to be loving the idea of having a primetime game on Kickoff Weekend right in the shadows of New York City featuring both teams.

Away at Dallas Cowboys

Primetime is very possible here as well, as the history of Aaron Rodgers against the Cowboys has been well-documented. This is also a very tasty potential matchup for Thanksgiving Day, right as we’re all having our turkey dinner. This would also count then as the Jets’ mandatory Thursday appearance, helping get that out of the way.

