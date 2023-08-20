2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational prize money payouts for each player

It pays to play well on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, especially in co-sanctioned events.

This week’s tournament, the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational featured two competitions being held at the same time with 144 women and 144 men playing for $1.5 million in prize money.

Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday on Sunday with her first LPGA win at Galgorm Castle Golf club in Antrim, Northern Ireland, after the teenage phenom fended off Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley in a three-way playoff that lasted three holes.

For her efforts, Pano will leave with the top-prize of $225,000, while Henseleit and Cowley each took home $122,794. In fact, players who failed to make the 54-hole cut still left with some money, too.

Check out the prize money payouts for each women’s player at the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational.

ISPS Handa World Invitational prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Alexa Pano

-8

$225,000

T2

Esther Henseleit

-8

$122,794

T2

Gabriella Cowley

-8

$122,794

4

Ryann O’Toole

-7

$79,875

5

Olivia Cowan

-6

$64,291

T6

Azahara Munoz

-5

$48,315

T6

Diksha Dagar

-5

$48,315

8

Peiyun Chien

-4

$38,575

9

Kim Metraux

-3

$34,678

T10

Wichanee Meechai

-2

$29,352

T10

Noora Komulainen

-2

$29,352

T10

Chloe Williams

-2

$29,352

T13

Emma Spitz

-1

$24,053

T13

Dani Holmqvist

-1

$24,053

T13

Jasmine Suwannapura

-1

$24,053

T16

Dewi Weber

E

$18,769

T16

Sophie Witt

E

$18,769

T16

Leona Maguire

E

$18,769

T16

Georgia Hall

E

$18,769

T16

Casandra Alexander

E

$18,769

T16

Soo Bin Joo

E

$18,769

T16

Albane Valenzuela

E

$18,769

T23

Nastasia Nadaud

1

$15,177

T23

Ana Pelaez Trivino

1

$15,177

T23

Arpichaya Yubol

1

$15,177

T23

Marissa Steen

1

$15,177

T27

Emily Kristine Pedersen

2

$13,247

T27

Muni He

2

$13,247

T27

Stephanie Meadow

2

$13,247

T30

Hannah Burke

3

$11,533

T30

Ruixin Liu

3

$11,533

T30

Trichat Cheenglab

3

$11,533

T30

Bronte Law

3

$11,533

T34

Weiwei Zhang

4

$9,975

T34

Karis Davidson

4

$9,975

T34

Su Oh

4

$9,975

37

Meghan MacLaren

6

$9,196

38

Hayley Davis

7

$8,806

CUT

Alice Hewson

5

$7,949

CUT

Yuna Nishimura

5

$7,949

CUT

Anne-Charlotte Mora

5

$7,949

CUT

Jennifer Chang

5

$7,949

CUT

Sarah Kemp

6

$6,639

CUT

Louise Ridderstrom

6

$6,639

CUT

Mariajo Uribe

6

$6,639

CUT

Nicole Broch Estrup

6

$6,639

CUT

Cara Gainer

6

$6,639

CUT

Lauren Hartlage

7

$5,416

CUT

Gina Kim

7

$5,416

CUT

Ilhee Lee

7

$5,416

CUT

Daniela Darquea

7

$5,416

CUT

Lily May Humphreys

7

$5,416

CUT

Ellinor Sudow

7

$5,416

CUT

Aline Krauter

8

$4,598

CUT

Leonie Harm

8

$4,598

CUT

Alessandra Fanali

8

$4,598

CUT

Chanettee Wannasaen

8

$4,598

CUT

Sarah Jane Smith

9

$4,208

CUT

Linnea Johansson

10

$3,975

CUT

Riley Rennell

10

$3,975

CUT

Sara Kjellker

12

$3,741

CUT

Madelene Stavnar

12

$3,741

CUT

Allison Emrey

12

$3,741

