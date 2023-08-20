2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational prize money payouts for each player
It pays to play well on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, especially in co-sanctioned events.
This week’s tournament, the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational featured two competitions being held at the same time with 144 women and 144 men playing for $1.5 million in prize money.
Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday on Sunday with her first LPGA win at Galgorm Castle Golf club in Antrim, Northern Ireland, after the teenage phenom fended off Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley in a three-way playoff that lasted three holes.
For her efforts, Pano will leave with the top-prize of $225,000, while Henseleit and Cowley each took home $122,794. In fact, players who failed to make the 54-hole cut still left with some money, too.
Check out the prize money payouts for each women’s player at the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational.
ISPS Handa World Invitational prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Alexa Pano
-8
$225,000
T2
Esther Henseleit
-8
$122,794
T2
Gabriella Cowley
-8
$122,794
4
Ryann O’Toole
-7
$79,875
5
Olivia Cowan
-6
$64,291
T6
Azahara Munoz
-5
$48,315
T6
Diksha Dagar
-5
$48,315
8
Peiyun Chien
-4
$38,575
9
Kim Metraux
-3
$34,678
T10
Wichanee Meechai
-2
$29,352
T10
Noora Komulainen
-2
$29,352
T10
Chloe Williams
-2
$29,352
T13
Emma Spitz
-1
$24,053
T13
Dani Holmqvist
-1
$24,053
T13
Jasmine Suwannapura
-1
$24,053
T16
Dewi Weber
E
$18,769
T16
Sophie Witt
E
$18,769
T16
Leona Maguire
E
$18,769
T16
Georgia Hall
E
$18,769
T16
Casandra Alexander
E
$18,769
T16
Soo Bin Joo
E
$18,769
T16
Albane Valenzuela
E
$18,769
T23
Nastasia Nadaud
1
$15,177
T23
Ana Pelaez Trivino
1
$15,177
T23
Arpichaya Yubol
1
$15,177
T23
Marissa Steen
1
$15,177
T27
Emily Kristine Pedersen
2
$13,247
T27
Muni He
2
$13,247
T27
Stephanie Meadow
2
$13,247
T30
Hannah Burke
3
$11,533
T30
Ruixin Liu
3
$11,533
T30
Trichat Cheenglab
3
$11,533
T30
Bronte Law
3
$11,533
T34
Weiwei Zhang
4
$9,975
T34
Karis Davidson
4
$9,975
T34
Su Oh
4
$9,975
37
Meghan MacLaren
6
$9,196
38
Hayley Davis
7
$8,806
CUT
Alice Hewson
5
$7,949
CUT
Yuna Nishimura
5
$7,949
CUT
Anne-Charlotte Mora
5
$7,949
CUT
Jennifer Chang
5
$7,949
CUT
Sarah Kemp
6
$6,639
CUT
Louise Ridderstrom
6
$6,639
CUT
Mariajo Uribe
6
$6,639
CUT
Nicole Broch Estrup
6
$6,639
CUT
Cara Gainer
6
$6,639
CUT
Lauren Hartlage
7
$5,416
CUT
Gina Kim
7
$5,416
CUT
Ilhee Lee
7
$5,416
CUT
Daniela Darquea
7
$5,416
CUT
Lily May Humphreys
7
$5,416
CUT
Ellinor Sudow
7
$5,416
CUT
Aline Krauter
8
$4,598
CUT
Leonie Harm
8
$4,598
CUT
Alessandra Fanali
8
$4,598
CUT
Chanettee Wannasaen
8
$4,598
CUT
Sarah Jane Smith
9
$4,208
CUT
Linnea Johansson
10
$3,975
CUT
Riley Rennell
10
$3,975
CUT
Sara Kjellker
12
$3,741
CUT
Madelene Stavnar
12
$3,741
CUT
Allison Emrey
12
$3,741