2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational prize money payouts for each player

It pays to play well on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, especially in co-sanctioned events.

This week’s tournament, the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational featured two competitions being held at the same time with 144 women and 144 men playing for $1.5 million in prize money.

Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday on Sunday with her first LPGA win at Galgorm Castle Golf club in Antrim, Northern Ireland, after the teenage phenom fended off Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley in a three-way playoff that lasted three holes.

For her efforts, Pano will leave with the top-prize of $225,000, while Henseleit and Cowley each took home $122,794. In fact, players who failed to make the 54-hole cut still left with some money, too.

Check out the prize money payouts for each women’s player at the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational.

ISPS Handa World Invitational prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Alexa Pano -8 $225,000 T2 Esther Henseleit -8 $122,794 T2 Gabriella Cowley -8 $122,794 4 Ryann O’Toole -7 $79,875 5 Olivia Cowan -6 $64,291 T6 Azahara Munoz -5 $48,315 T6 Diksha Dagar -5 $48,315 8 Peiyun Chien -4 $38,575 9 Kim Metraux -3 $34,678 T10 Wichanee Meechai -2 $29,352 T10 Noora Komulainen -2 $29,352 T10 Chloe Williams -2 $29,352 T13 Emma Spitz -1 $24,053 T13 Dani Holmqvist -1 $24,053 T13 Jasmine Suwannapura -1 $24,053 T16 Dewi Weber E $18,769 T16 Sophie Witt E $18,769 T16 Leona Maguire E $18,769 T16 Georgia Hall E $18,769 T16 Casandra Alexander E $18,769 T16 Soo Bin Joo E $18,769 T16 Albane Valenzuela E $18,769 T23 Nastasia Nadaud 1 $15,177 T23 Ana Pelaez Trivino 1 $15,177 T23 Arpichaya Yubol 1 $15,177 T23 Marissa Steen 1 $15,177 T27 Emily Kristine Pedersen 2 $13,247 T27 Muni He 2 $13,247 T27 Stephanie Meadow 2 $13,247 T30 Hannah Burke 3 $11,533 T30 Ruixin Liu 3 $11,533 T30 Trichat Cheenglab 3 $11,533 T30 Bronte Law 3 $11,533 T34 Weiwei Zhang 4 $9,975 T34 Karis Davidson 4 $9,975 T34 Su Oh 4 $9,975 37 Meghan MacLaren 6 $9,196 38 Hayley Davis 7 $8,806 CUT Alice Hewson 5 $7,949 CUT Yuna Nishimura 5 $7,949 CUT Anne-Charlotte Mora 5 $7,949 CUT Jennifer Chang 5 $7,949 CUT Sarah Kemp 6 $6,639 CUT Louise Ridderstrom 6 $6,639 CUT Mariajo Uribe 6 $6,639 CUT Nicole Broch Estrup 6 $6,639 CUT Cara Gainer 6 $6,639 CUT Lauren Hartlage 7 $5,416 CUT Gina Kim 7 $5,416 CUT Ilhee Lee 7 $5,416 CUT Daniela Darquea 7 $5,416 CUT Lily May Humphreys 7 $5,416 CUT Ellinor Sudow 7 $5,416 CUT Aline Krauter 8 $4,598 CUT Leonie Harm 8 $4,598 CUT Alessandra Fanali 8 $4,598 CUT Chanettee Wannasaen 8 $4,598 CUT Sarah Jane Smith 9 $4,208 CUT Linnea Johansson 10 $3,975 CUT Riley Rennell 10 $3,975 CUT Sara Kjellker 12 $3,741 CUT Madelene Stavnar 12 $3,741 CUT Allison Emrey 12 $3,741

