2023 Iowa Hawkeyes commitment tracker

After landing the nation’s No. 28 class according to both On3 and Rivals in 2022, Iowa is looking to build upon that success on the recruiting trail and continue stockpiling talent in the 2023 class.

This list will be continually updated as new players commit, but here’s a look at who is committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 class.

QB Marco Lainez III - Hun High School (Princeton, N.J.)

Marco Lainez III is a four-star quarterback recruit according to the 247Sports composite rankings, the On3 consensus rankings and Rivals. According to Rivals, Lainez III is the nation’s No. 14 quarterback in the 2023 class and the fifth-best player from New Jersey. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller committed to the Hawkeyes on Dec. 13, 2021.

ATH Alex Mota - Marion High School (Marion, Iowa)

My boys in Iowa stay HOME🐥 pic.twitter.com/nJxY2niUtr — Mota (@_AlexMota23) March 28, 2022

Alex Mota is out of Marion High School in Iowa. The 6-foot-1 athlete is a four-star prospect by On3 and a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals. On3 ranks Mota as the nation’s No. 19 athlete and the fourth-best player from Iowa. Mota committed to the Hawkeyes on March 28.

DE/EDGE Chase Brackney - Cherry Creek High School (Englewood, Colo.)

Chase Brackney committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Feb. 14 and he is listed as a three-star edge by 247Sports and as a three-star defensive end by Rivals. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Brackney is already a physical specimen.

LB Ben Kueter - Iowa City High School (Iowa City, Iowa)

Ben Kueter pulled the Hawkeyes double, announcing his commitment to both Iowa football and Iowa wrestling on Sept. 19, 2021. Kueter is listed as a three-star linebacker by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. In its composite rankings, 247Sports rates Kueter as the nation’s No. 46 linebacker. Meanwhile, Rivals ranks Kueter as the country’s No. 23 outside linebacker.

OL Leighton Jones - Brownsburg High School (Brownsburg, Ind.)

Leighton Jones is listed as a 6-foot-4, 265 pound interior offensive lineman by Rivals. The recruiting service has Jones ranked as a three-star recruit. On3 rates Jones as a three-star and the nation’s No. 29 interior offensive lineman, while 247Sports also lists Jones as a three-star recruit but as the country’s No. 54 interior offensive lineman. He committed to Iowa on Feb. 26.

DT/DL Maddux Borcherding-Johnson - Norwalk High School (Norwalk, Iowa)

I’ve committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes!! I am so excited and blessed! Thank you to God, my family, coaches and Iowa for this opportunity! I can’t wait to wear the black and gold!!!

(known for a while🟡⚫️) @CoachK_Bell @Coach_Niemann @Iowa_Hawkeyes34 pic.twitter.com/zXcIJAqtBl — Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (@madduxjohnson5) July 8, 2021

Defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson shared a blast from the past in his commitment announcement on July 8, 2021. The Norwalk High School product is a consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. On3 and 247Sports have Borcherding-Johnson ranked as the No. 70 and No. 87 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, respectively. Rivals rates Borcherding-Johnson as the country’s No. 35 defensive tackle.

