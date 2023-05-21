2023 Indy 500 qualifying results: Palou snags pole ahead of Veekay and Rosenqvist; Harvey bumps Rahal from field
Everything you need to know ahead of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing'
The buildup to the 107th Indianapolis 500 is officially upon us.
Colloquially referred to as “The Month of May” – presumably because “The Fortnight of May” doesn’t quite roll off the tongue – the next 15 days will feature nine practice sessions, two days of qualifying with one entry not making the field, a pit stop competition and, of course, the Indy 500 itself on Sunday, May 28. NBC and, primarily, Peacock combine to broadcast nearly 60 hours of coverage from the speedway.
Harvey shocks Rahal in last-chance qualifying
With five minutes remaining in Sunday's last-chance qualifying, Jack Harvey was not in the Indianapolis 500 field. At the end of what seemed like his final run, he still was not in the field of 33. But the team and Harvey made the decision to make one final, desperate run without the luxury of cooling the engine. Harvey crossed the line to make that last run with seconds remaining on the clock and bumped Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate Graham Rahal out of the field by 0.004s.
2023 Indy 500 Qualifying results
Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda
Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Did not qualify: Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
2023 Indy 500 practice results
2023 Indy 500 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Sunday, May 21
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Top-12 and last chance practice (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
2-3 p.m.: Top-12 Qualifying (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
4-6 p.m.: Last chance and Fast 6 Qualifying (NBC, Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
Monday, May 22
1-3 p.m.: Practice 8 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
Friday, May 26
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Final practice - “Carb Day” (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
2:30-4 p.m.: Pit stop competition (Peacock)
Sunday, May 28
9-11 a.m.: Pre-race show (Peacock)
11 a.m.-4 p.m.: 107th Indianapolis 500 (NBC, Universo, Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
Indy 500 qualifying format
There are 34 entries vying for 33 starting spots in the 107th Indianapolis 500. Qualifying is split into two days, with the bulk of the field set during Saturday’s marathon seven-hour session. Sunday will feature sessions for the last three spots – and one elimination – the top 12 and top six shootout for pole. The drivers’ average speed over a four-lap run determines their standing.
Qualifying Day 1 - Saturday, May 20
Grid spots 13-30 locked in
• After each car has one opportunity at a four-lap run, they may choose one of two lanes for subsequent attempts at improving their times. Lane 1 has priority to track access, but teams must forfeit their prior qualifying speed to enter it.
Qualifying Day 2 - Sunday, May 21
Grid spots 1-12 and 31-33 locked in
•The first hourlong session features the top 12 cars making runs with spots 7-12 determined.
• The bottom four cars get an hour to determine who will and won’t make the race with spots 31-33 locked in.
• Finally, the top six cars will have a 30-minute session to determine pole position through sixth.
Best bets for the 2023 Indy 500
Despite there being nine former winners in the field, just one, Scott Dixon, enters the weekend with better than 10-to-1 odds at victory, according to BetMGM. Three Hondas and two Chevrolets are among the top favorites to win.
Best odds to win
• Scott Dixon +700
• Pato O'Ward +700
• Josef Newgarden +800
• Colton Herta +1000
• Alex Palou +1000
107th Indianapolis 500 entry list
The Indy 500 will feature 34 cars attempting to make the 33-car field, which will make for a little added drama for the qualifying sessions on May 20 and 21.
Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda
2023 Indy 500 weather forecast
Entering the first week of practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500, rain threatens to hinder two days of running on track – the first two sessions Tuesday, May 16 and “Fast Friday” May 19. Otherwise the forecast calls for cool temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s with scattered cloud cover. But, it being the Midwest, conditions can change at a moment’s notice.