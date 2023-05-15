2023 Indy 500: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, entries and practice schedule for the 'Month of May'
Everything you need to know ahead of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing'
The buildup to the 107th Indianapolis 500 is officially upon us.
Colloquially referred to as “The Month of May” – presumably because “The Fortnight of May” doesn’t quite roll off the tongue – the next 15 days will feature nine practice sessions, two days of qualifying with one entry not making the field, a pit stop competition and, of course, the Indy 500 itself on Sunday, May 28. NBC and, primarily, Peacock combine to broadcast nearly 49 hours of coverage from the speedway starting with Tuesday morning’s opening practice session.
2023 Indy 500 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Tuesday, May 16
9-11:15 a.m.: Practice 1 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
1-6 p.m.: Refreshers and Practice 2 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
Wednesday, May 17
12-6 p.m.: Practice 3 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
Thursday, May 18
12-6 p.m.: Practice 4 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
Friday, May 19
12-6 p.m.: Practice 5 - “Fast Friday” (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
Saturday, May 20
8:30-9:30 a.m.: Practice 6 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Qualifying Day 1 (Peacock, NBC from 2:30-4:30 p.m., SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
Sunday, May 21
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Top-12 and last chance practice (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
2-3 p.m.: Top-12 Qualifying (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
4-6 p.m.: Last chance and Fast 6 Qualifying (NBC, Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
Monday, May 22
1-3 p.m.: Practice 8 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
Friday, May 26
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Final practice - “Carb Day” (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)
2:30-4 p.m.: Pit stop competition (Peacock)
Sunday, May 28
9-11 a.m.: Pre-race show (Peacock)
11 a.m.-4 p.m.: 107th Indianapolis 500 (NBC, Universo, Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
Best bets for the 2023 Indy 500
Despite there being nine former winners in the field, just one, Scott Dixon, enters the weekend with better than 10-to-1 odds at victory, according to BetMGM. Three Hondas and two Chevrolets are among the top favorites to win.
Best odds to win
• Scott Dixon +700
• Pato O'Ward +700
• Josef Newgarden +800
• Colton Herta +1000
• Alex Palou +1000
107th Indianapolis 500 entry list
The Indy 500 will feature 34 cars attempting to make the 33-car field, which will make for a little added drama for the qualifying sessions on May 20 and 21.
Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda
2023 Indy 500 weather forecast
Entering the first week of practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500, rain threatens to hinder two days of running on track – the first two sessions Tuesday, May 16 and “Fast Friday” May 19. Otherwise the forecast calls for cool temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s with scattered cloud cover. But, it being the Midwest, conditions can change at a moment’s notice.