2023 Indy 500: How to watch and stream, best bets, news, practice schedule, qualifying results and more

Everything you need to know ahead of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing'

The buildup to the 107th Indy 500 is officially upon us.

Colloquially referred to as “The Month of May” – presumably because “The Fortnight of May” doesn’t quite roll off the tongue – the next 15 days will feature nine practice sessions, two days of qualifying with one entry not making the field, a pit stop competition and, of course, the Indy 500 itself on Sunday, May 28. NBC and, primarily, Peacock combine to broadcast nearly 60 hours of coverage from the speedway.

2023 Indy 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 26

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Final practice - “Carb Day” (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)

2:30-4 p.m.: Pit stop competition (Peacock)

Sunday, May 28

9-11 a.m.: Pre-race show (Peacock)

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: 107th Indianapolis 500 (NBC, Universo, Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

Best bets for the 2023 Indy 500

Despite there being nine former winners in the field, just two, Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato, enter the weekend with better than 10-to-1 odds at victory, according to BetMGM. Three Hondas and two Chevrolets are among the top favorites to win.

Best odds to win

• Alex Palou +550

• Pato O’Ward +650

• Scott Dixon +850

• Takuma Sato +1000

2023 Indy 500 starting grid

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Graham Rahal (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Rahal to fill in for injured Wilson

Graham Rahal will fill in for Stefan Wilson in the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet after the British driver suffered a fractured vertebra in a crash during Monday’s practice session. Rahal was dramatically bumped from the field by Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate Jack Harvey in a desperate last-gasp qualifying run as the session concluded Sunday afternoon.

Legge, Wilson crash in Monday practice

The first crash of the Month of May came in the seventh practice session as Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson tangled in Turn 1 with about 50 minutes remaining in the session. Running in a pack down the front stretch, Legge was not able to slow her car enough and ran into the back of Wilson, sending both into the wall.

Wilson gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was placed on a backboard before being transported to the infield medical center, while Legge got out of her car under her own power. Track medical personnel said Wilson was communicative and in good spirits and is being transferred to an area hospital for advanced imaging.

2023 Indy 500 practice results

Harvey shocks Rahal in last-chance qualifying

With five minutes remaining in Sunday's last-chance qualifying, Jack Harvey was not in the Indianapolis 500 field. At the end of what seemed like his final run, he still was not in the field of 33. But the team and Harvey made the decision to make one final, desperate run without the luxury of cooling the engine. Harvey crossed the line to make that last run with seconds remaining on the clock and bumped Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate Graham Rahal out of the field by 0.004s.

Indy 500 qualifying format

There are 34 entries vying for 33 starting spots in the 107th Indianapolis 500. Qualifying is split into two days, with the bulk of the field set during Saturday’s marathon seven-hour session. Sunday will feature sessions for the last three spots – and one elimination – the top 12 and top six shootout for pole. The drivers’ average speed over a four-lap run determines their standing.

Qualifying Day 1 - Saturday, May 20

Grid spots 13-30 locked in

• After each car has one opportunity at a four-lap run, they may choose one of two lanes for subsequent attempts at improving their times. Lane 1 has priority to track access, but teams must forfeit their prior qualifying speed to enter it.

Qualifying Day 2 - Sunday, May 21

Grid spots 1-12 and 31-33 locked in

•The first hourlong session features the top 12 cars making runs with spots 7-12 determined.

• The bottom four cars get an hour to determine who will and won’t make the race with spots 31-33 locked in.

• Finally, the top six cars will have a 30-minute session to determine pole position through sixth.

Marcus Ericsson celebrates his 2022 Indy 500 win with the traditional quart of milk in Victory Lane with the Borg-Warner Trophy in the background. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

107th Indianapolis 500 entry list

Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet

Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda

Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda

Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda

2023 Indy 500 weather forecast

Entering the first week of practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500, rain threatens to hinder two days of running on track – the first two sessions Tuesday, May 16 and “Fast Friday” May 19. Otherwise the forecast calls for cool temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s with scattered cloud cover. But, it being the Midwest, conditions can change at a moment’s notice.