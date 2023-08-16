2023 IHSAA football preview: How will South Bend area teams fare in NECC, HNAC and Duneland?

While the Northern Indiana and Northern Lakes conferences take up the bulk of the South Bend Tribune coverage area, there are other schools in surrounding conferences as well.

Here's a breakdown of those football teams and conferences going into the 2023 season.

More: Here are 2023 high school football schedules and links to previews

NORTHEAST CORNER CONFERENCE

Defending champions: Big Division: Angola; Small Division: Eastside

No team in the NECC won a sectional championship last year. Eastside has been the best program in the conference in recent years, reaching the Class 2A semi-state championship game in 2021. They’ve won the Small Division four years in a row now, while the Big Division has seen more fluidity. While the Blazers have kept winning the Small, the Big has been won by three different teams (West Noble in 2019, Fairfield in 2020 and 2021, Angola in 2022).

Since Fairfield is the only team from the South Bend Tribune coverage area in the conference, here’s a closer look at the Falcons going into this season.

Fairfield

∎ Head coach: Matt Thacker (24-27 in five seasons)

∎ 2022 record: 5-5 (1-3 NECC); lost to John Glenn in 3A, Sectional 26 quarterfinals

∎ Key returnees: Breckan Maran, junior, fullback; Alex Hofer, senior, wide receiver; Marco Garcia, senior, running back/wide receiver/defensive back; Brooks Custer, junior, quarterback; Eli Miller, junior, quarterback; Nick Hofer, junior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman; Sawyer Ernsberger, senior, defensive back.

∎ Key losses: Carter Kitson, quarterback/defensive back; Owen Bustmante, wide receiver/defensive back; Brock Berkey, linebacker; Cohen Custer, running back/defensive back; Dayton Lockwood, offensive lineman/defensive lineman.

∎ Analysis: The Falcons had a 4-0 start to last year, including wins over two 5A programs in Goshen and South Bend Adams and a 6A program in Southport. Injuries and lack of depth derailed the season from there, with their lone win the rest of the way coming against Lakeland. Fairfield likes to use a triple-option rushing attack on offense. Maran is the top returner from that, rushing for 619 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

HOOSIER NORTH ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Defending champion: LaVille

LaVille punctuated its first ever undefeated regular season with a conference championship. They will look to make it two in a row in what will be their final season in the HNAC. Teams that are expected to contend for the throne are North Judson-San Pierre and Knox, both of which won sectional championships last year.

Here is a closer look at the two teams in the HNAC from our coverage area, LaVille and Triton.

LaVille

LaVille’s Lucas Plummer (9) runs the ball as Andrean’s Eddie Bastardo (28) attempts to tackle in the second quarter Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Father Eckert Stadium in Merrillville.

∎ Head coach: Jeff Kaiser (1st season)

∎ 2022 record: 10-1 (7-0 HNAC); lost to Andrean in 2A, Sectional 33 semifinals

∎ Key returnees: Lucas Plummer, senior, quarterback/punter; Jon Neese, junior, linebacker/running back; Collin Czarnecki, junior, wide receiver/defensive back; Erik Bedock, senior, offensive lineman; Michael Good, senior, linebacker.

More: Can LaVille 'defend the pig' under new head coach Jeff Kaiser?

∎ Key losses: Noah Richhart, linebacker; Paul DeWitt, running back; Owen Smith, wide receiver; AJ Bedock, offensive lineman; Justin Brown, defensive back; Ross Wagoner, linebacker/tight end.

∎ Analysis: A new head coach takes over in Jeff Kaiser, who’s been the team’s defensive coordinator the last four years. While plenty of important players to last year’s 10-1 season have graduated, enough return to keep the Lancers in the mix for the conference title. Plummer’s health might be the biggest key, as he missed the final three games last year due to a shoulder injury.

Triton

∎ Head coach: Zach Whittaker (1st season)

∎ 2022 record: 7-4 (4-3 HNAC); lost to North Judson in 1A, Sectional 41 semifinals

∎ Key returnees: Cole Shively, senior, quarterback/running back; Vincent Prater, sophomore, running back; Javan May, senior, running back/linebacker; Dante Workman, junior, wide receiver; Esai Lemler, junior, linebacker.

∎ Key losses: Reilley Wood, linebacker; Brayden Cunningham, linebacker; Cameron Shively, offensive lineman/defensive lineman.

∎ Analysis: Cole Shively was both IFCA Class 1A Junior All-State selections, and rightfully so, rushing for 813 yards and 16 touchdowns, throwing for 574 yards and seven scores and also recording four interceptions and 57 tackles on defense.

He was set to be joined by Anthony Schuh, who had 1,696 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns last year. However, in the spring, Schuh announced he was stepping away from football.

Even without Schuh, it’s a lot of returning talent for Whittaker, who’ll be making his head coaching debut when the Trojans play South Central (Union Mills) week one. Whittaker has been the defensive coordinator for the team the last four seasons. He is a 2010 Jimtown and 2014 Bethel University graduate.

DUNELAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Defending champion: Crown Point

Crown Point may have been conference champions last year, but one of the defending state champs resides in this conference in Valparaiso. After a 6-3 regular season, the Vikings rattled off five postseason victories to win the 5A title. Those two programs will once again be in the mix for the conference title this year, alongside Merrillville.

Locally, here’s a look at LaPorte and Michigan City.

LaPorte

∎ Head coach: Austin Epple (1st season)

∎ 2022 record: 2-8 (2-5 Duneland); lost to Valparaiso in the 5A, Sectional 10 semifinals

∎ Key returnees: Dylan Salisbury, senior, quarterback; Kai Jones, junior, running back; Ollie Kring, senior, wide receiver; Drew Flores, senior, wide receiver; Kyle Freel, senior, linebacker; Javelle Broome, senior, defensive back.

∎ Key losses: RJ Anglin, quarterback; Nathan Donah, running back; Brennan Balka, linebacker; Evan Back, defensive back.

∎ Analysis: Epple is the fourth different head coach in as many seasons, following Bob James (2022), David Ortiz (2021) and Jeremy Lowery (2019-2020). Epple will be coaching under the interim tag, given he wasn’t appointed the job until early June. After Anglin was injured in week five, Salisbury took over quarterbacking duties. The then-junior finished with 563 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. The loss of Balka on defense is big, as he recorded an impressive 129 tackles last year. With a new coach and new scheme, what the Slicers will look like in 2023 is unknown.

Michigan City

Michigan City's Jaden Hart runs the ball during the Mishawaka vs. Michigan City sectional championship football game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Mishawaka High School.

∎ Head coach: Cody French (1st season at school; 15-6 in two seasons overall)

∎ 2022 record: 2-8 (2-5 Duneland); lost to Chesterton in the 5A, Sectional 10 semifinals.

∎ Key returnees: Jaden Hart, senior, running back; Tyler Bush, senior, quarterback; Olijah Collins, senior, wide receiver; Jelani Kiner, junior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman.

∎ Key losses: Mchale Pahl, defensive line; Emmanual Hodgson, wide receiver; Owen Davidson, tight end; Colton Strope, offensive line.

∎ Analysis: French spent the last two seasons at Calumet, leading the Warriors to a program-best nine wins in 2022. He now takes over a Wolves program that struggled last year following a trip to semi-state in 2021. Hart will be the primary offensive weapon for Michigan City. The Syracuse commit was an IFCA Class 5A Junior All-State selection last year after totaling more than 1,200 yards of offense against strong competition. Bush also set a single-season program passing yards record last year with 876 to go along with seven touchdowns. On defense, Branch will lead the efforts after recording 42 tackles last year.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: How will South Bend area football teams fare in NECC, HNAC and Duneland?