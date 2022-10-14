How 2023 Husker football commits are faring so far

Despite the loss of former head coach Scott Frost, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have 13 commits in their upcoming recruiting class. That bunch have been putting up strong numbers so far with most states’ high school football seasons just past the midway point.

Leading the way in Nebraska’s class of 2023 are 4-star recruits Omarion Miller, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver out of North Caddo (Vivian, LA) High School and Riley van Poppel, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound interior offensive lineman from Argyle (Argyle, TX) High School.

Both are ranked in the top 30 nationally at their position, according to 247 Sports, but they are far from the only future Huskers making an impact. Obviously, the world of recruiting is never 100% stable, especially after the firing of a head coach, so Mickey Joseph and the rest of the Huskers coaching staff will need to have good conversations with their commits to ensure they plan to stay.

Each recruit’s highlights and stats (if applicable and available), are listed below:

Omarion Miller, 4-star WR, North Caddo (Vivian, LA)

Miller is the top-rated recruit for the Huskers in their 2023 class and keeps the tradition of highly-touted receivers from Louisiana coming to Lincoln. He excels in the red-zone due to his height, as well as moving laterally across the field. Miller was recruited by Mickey Joseph, so there appears to be a good chance he’ll be in Lincoln.

He has 27 catches for 775 yards and nine touchdowns through six games for North Caddo, who is 4-2 on the year. Those figures average out to 4.5 catches, over 129 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game. Miller also has 13 rushes for 174 yards and three scores.

Jaidyn Doss, 3-star WR, Raymore-Peculiar (Peculiar, MO)

Doss is a compliment to Miller at wide receiver in the Husker’s upcoming group of recruits. He’s not quite as much of a big play threat as his 4-star counterpart, but Doss is versatile and has experience in the return game as well.

In his senior year at Raymore-Peculiar, located in the Kansas City area, Doss has 26 catches for 439 yards and seven touchdowns. He is also the most effective rusher on the team, averaging 12.4 yards per carry on 16 totes. While his stats are not exactly eye-popping, Doss is playing alongside Jaden Reddell, a 3-star WR/TE that also as an offer from Nebraska, to go with others from Alabama, Oregon, South Carolina and more.

Riley van Poppel, 4-star interior OL, Argyle (Argyle, TX)

van Poppel might not get as much love being on the defensive line but it’s one of the most important positions at every level of football. No more so than in high school, where van Poppel’s Argyle Eagles are undefeated through seven games.

Although he is listed on 247 Sports as an interior offensive lineman on one page and a defensive lineman on the other, van Poppel spends most of his time on the D-line. Through five games, the Texan has 29 tackles (13 solo) and four tackles for loss, according to MaxPreps.

William Watson III, 3-star QB, Springfield Central (Springfield, MA)

Watson quarterbacked a state championship-winning Springfield Central squad last year, throwing for 2,206 yards and boasting a 22/3 touchdown to interception ratio.

This year, Central is 4-1 and Watson has gone 42 of 67 for 716 yards to go with three touchdowns and two interceptions. However, his stats from a 53-0 win and a 52-0 win have not been imported to MaxPreps yet, making it entirely possible that his numbers have inflated significantly.

Maverick Noonan, 3-star EDGE, Elkhorn South (Omaha, NE)

Maverick is the name and defensive line is his game, as Noonan is leading the defensive unit for the 6-0 Elkhorn South Storm. His pedigree is strong; Danny Noonan, a former All-American defensive end for the Huskers, is his father and there’s a good chance he’s been proud of his son’s performance this year.

Maverick is among the team leaders in tackles with 24. Four of those tackles are for loss and Noonan has two and a half sacks as well, along with a fumble recovery. Elkhorn South faces Omaha Burke and Omaha North to finish their regular season.

Benjamin Brahmer, 3-star WR, Pierce (Pierce, NE)

Being 6-foot-5 in high school comes with its advantages and Brahmer is putting them to good use for Pierce, who is 6-0 on the year.

The 3-star wide receiver/tight end has been a target hog, commanding 43 of the 63 total receptions on the Bluejays this year. Brahmer is averaging over the century mark in yards per game and has 812 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to his name. After scoring three times against Central City, Brahmer will go up against Boone Central and West Point-Beemer before gearing up for the playoffs.

Gunnar Gottula, 3-star OT, Lincoln Southeast (Lincoln, NE)

The hometown kid has been a key piece as expected on the offensive line for Lincoln Southeast, who is 3-4 but has suffered multiple close losses.

Clocking in at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Gottula has helped pave the way for a team that runs the ball about two-thirds of the time. The Knights have averaged 4.6 yards per carry this year. On the defensive line, he has 12 tackles and an interception. The Huskers have hosted Gottula for a few games this year and he has been committed to Nebraska for over a year, which makes him a safe bet to be suiting up in the red and white next year.

Brock Knutson, 3-star OT, Scottsbluff (Scottsbluff, NE)

Hailing from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Knutson is a 3-star offensive lineman that clocks in at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. The Scottsbluff Bearcats are 6-1 on the year and looking to make a postseason run in Nebraska’s B District 5.

The two-way lineman has made 10 tackles and forced a fumble on defense . In the offensive trenches, Knutson has helped clear holes for a rushing attack that has four rushers with over 100 yards on the season and 23 total touchdowns through seven games.

Dylan Rogers 3-star EDGE, Cypress Woods (Cypress, TX)

The No. 75-ranked EDGE in the country by 247, Rogers is a 3-star recruit from Cypress Woods High School in Cypress, Texas, which is 4-2 on the year. They face crosstown rival Cypress Falls on Saturday.

Last year, Rogers was a unanimous first-team all-district pick, despite missing multiple games with an injury. After committing to the Huskers in early July, Rogers ranks near the middle of his team in tackles with 21, albeit the Wildcats are stacked with talent. He’s also recorded half a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Sam Sledge, 3-star OT, Creighton Preparatory School (Omaha, NE)

The aptly-named Sledge has been a force on the line for Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha. At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, the Huskers recruit also had offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Miami Ohio. The Bluejays are 4-3 on the year and face Papillion-LaVista on Friday.

Sledge plays on both the offensive and defensive lines and has racked up 28 tackles with six of them coming for loss. Sledge’s contributions on the offensive line have helped the Bluejays backfield earn an impressive 6.3 yards per carry to go with 21 touchdowns.

Barry Jackson, 3-star WR, Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, GA)

Jackson is a sleeper recruit for Mickey Joseph and the Huskers that won a Georgia state championship last year. This year, Cedar Grove is 5-2 after a win at Atlanta Douglass on Wednesday night.

The 3-star wideout had 27 catches for 461 yards and two touchdowns on the year going into Wednesday night’s game. At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Jackson will likely compete for a slot role with the Huskers.

Dwight Bootle II, 3-star CB, Miami Palmetto (Miami, FL)

The brother of former Husker star cornerback and current Kansas City Chief Dicaprio Bootle, Dwight is coming off a junior season that featured 67 tackles, 22 pass breakups and an interception. This year, his Miami Palmetto Panthers are 3-4.

No season stats are available for Bootle, but he’s shown an incredible knack for locking down some of the nation’s top receivers. His size (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) may have held him back from being attaining a higher recruiting ranking but there’s a lot of buzz around him. Bootle has said that the firing of Nebraska’s DC Erik Chinander has made him feel a little uneasy about staying with the Huskers but there’s still a decent shot that Husker fans will get their second dose of a Bootle in the defensive backfield.

Hayden Moore, 3-star LB, Regis Jesuit (Aurora, CO)

The sixth-highest ranked player in the state of Colorado, Moore plays for Regis Jesuit which is consistently a powerhouse. The Raiders are 5-3 on the year and beat Chaparral (Parker, CO) 56-28 on Thursday night.

Moore has been nothing but dominant this year, leading the team with 108 tackles before Thursday night’s contest. The next-leading tackler on Regis Jesuit has 67 tackles. Moore has also notched 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and a pick this season. The linebacker also had offers from Iowa and UCLA, among others.

