2023 Hillsdale College football wrap up; Chargers send Otterbein out with winning season

HILLSDALE — This was to be the final year of the Keith Otterbein era; it ended on the strongest note the Charger football program could give their leader of 22 years.

After a three-game road trip to open the season resulted in three-straight losses, the Chargers returned home for the first time during the season and lost on Homecoming Day to G-MAC rival Findlay.

The Chargers bounced back with a 40-18 dismantling of the Northwood Timberwolves, which sparked a run that would see Hillsdale and Team 131 earn six wins in their last seven games, including a five-game win streak that culminated in a 35-17 clobbering of Ohio Dominican to end the season, and subsequently, Keith Otterbein's tenure as the Chargers head coach.

They finished 2023 with a 6-5 overall record, 6-3 in the G-MAC.

Senior tailback Michael Herzog (1) ends his Charger career as the top G-MAC running back in 2023.

Ending on a high note

With Otterbein, Team 131 graduates 23 seniors who played their final game against Ohio Dominican. Senior tailback Michael Herzog is undisputed the best running back in the G-MAC, and he put a stamp on his career with a record setting performance against Ohio Dominican.

Going against the second best run defense, Herzog rushed for a career-high 175 yards and all five of Hillsdale's touchdowns in the game. He broke the season record for rushing touchdowns in the G-MAC with 21 this year. He also broke the G-MAC single-game rushing touchdown record and tied Hillsdale's all-time record for single game rushing touchdowns, a number that hasn't been matched by a Charger since 1982.

Along with his monster final game, he earned the G-MAC Offensive Player of the Week honor, his third this season. He finished the season ranked fifth in the nation (NCAA DII) with 230 carries, sixth in rushing yards with 1,333, second in rushing touchdowns with 21, and second in all-purpose yards.

Also playing their final game in a Charger uniform was quarterback Garrit Aissen, who was 7 for 11 for 179 yards and one touchdown against Ohio Dominican. In his 21 games played for the Chargers, Aisen had a 57.3% completion rate, throwing for 2,809 yards, 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He had six career rushing touchdowns.

Senior kicker Julian Lee was a perfect 5 for 5 on extra points in his final game. Senior punter Ethan Lamoreaux averaged 42.3 yards on three punts.

What's next for the Chargers

13-year Charger offensive coordinator Nate Shreffler steps into the role as the new head coach of Hillsdale College football. Shreffler is also a former Charger player and knows the ins-and-outs of the culture of the program.

Any end to an era will bring changes, but Hillsdale College looks to have made a safe and optimistic choice for their new head coach.

Senior QB Garrit Aissen (17) and fellow senior quarterback Jake Burger will be two key losses the Chargers will have to replace heading into 2024.

With 23 senior members of the Chargers departing with former coach Keith Otterbein, coach Shreffler and company will have questions marks at several positions.

One of the positions that looks to add and not subtract in 2024 is the defensive backs room. Sophomore Matt Soderdahl, this year's Charger Outstanding Defensive Back of the Year, looks to help lead a unit that doesn't many seniors. Sam Zemis was sixth in the G-MAC with three interceptions. Zemis is the only key member of the defensive back group that will be departing.

The young defensive line room, led by junior Riley Tolsma, also loses just one player from this season, defensive end Travor DeGroote. Tolsma won the team Outstanding Defensive Lineman of the Year award and finished fifth in the G-MAC in solo sacks and seventh in tackles for a loss.

On the offensive line, left tackle Ben Geno departs the team. The offensive line looks to be anchored by Ben and Nick Affholter once-again next season.

The biggest loss offensively for the Chargers will be senior tailback Michael Herzog. The prolific back for the Chargers leaves a large void to fill for the 2024 season and beyond. Also departing is senior tight end Michael Harding.

Despite the losses on offense, the Chargers have plenty of playmakers offensively that will look to make an impact and keep the Chargers humming along for whichever quarterback takes snaps to start 2024.

Freshman breakout athlete Shea Ruddy - from Ottawa Lake Whiteford - had 379 receiving yards, 155 rushing yards, and eight total touchdowns. Tailback Logan VanEnkevort had 228 rushing yards in 2023 and two touchdowns playing behind Herzog. VanEnkevort added 216 receiving yards and oen touchdown to his stats this season.

Twin brothers Sam and Josh Lee look to take on even larger roles in the offense, should they transition to a stronger passing attack in 2024. Sam Lee led the Chargers with 624 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2023. His brother, Josh Lee, looked impressive playing in the second half against Lake Erie at the end of the season. Josh Lee looks to step into a larger role as a tight end in 2024.

The Chargers will lose their starting punter - Ethan Lamoreaux - and kicker - Julian Lee - this offseason. Those two key departures, along with returner Michael Herzog, put the special teams in a challenging position to prepare for next fall.

All eyes will be on the quarterback room, as the Chargers lose their starting quarterback and their backup quarterback.

Garrit Aissen and fellow senior Jake Burger, who filled in for Aissen in two games and earned the team's first win of the season against Northwood, leave the quarterback room without any senior leadership heading into 2024.

Two red-shirt freshmen in Reid Shumaker and Kyler Carson round out a quarterback room that also includes sophomore Gordie LaFontaine and freshman Colin McKernan. Barring any key additions in the Class of 2024 and transfers/position swaps, these four will compete for their opportunity this offseason.

Banquet Awards

Howard R. "Champ" Messenger II Award - Michael Harding

Leonard Urbanik Award for Scholarship, Leadership and Ability - Ty Williams

Outstanding Offensive Lineman - Nick Affholter

Joe Vijuk Outstanding Defensive Lineman - Riley Tolsma

Outstanding Offensive Back - Michael Herzog

Ralph Miller III Outstanding Linebacker - Jacob Vance

Outstanding Defensive Back - Matt Soderdahl

E.P.E.P (Every Player Every Play) Award - Logan VanEnkevort and Sam Zemis

One Play Warrior Award - Logan VanEnkevort

Get To Award - Luke Costantino

Captain's Award -Garrit Aissen, Michael Herzog, Zachary Pardonnet, Riley Tolsma

