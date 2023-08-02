2023 highly scouted running back recruits to watch in Montgomery-area

Now one week away from the official start to high school football practices here in the River Region of Alabama, prospects are preparing for another season to impress scouts and coaches for colleges all around the country.

After previously listing the top quarterbacks in the Montgomery-area, here is a look at the Montgomery Advertiser's top scouted returning running back recruits heading into the 2023 season.

J'Marion Burnette

Andalusia, Sr.

On the Radar: Committed to Auburn University

Analysis: Before committing to Auburn in March of this year the four-star prospect had 24 offers from schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee. In 2022 Burnette helped lead Andalusia to a 14-1 record as a junior, averaging 133.9 yards a game and 7.9 yards a carry. The 6-foot-1 225-pounds SEC bound back finished with 1,473 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

J'Marion Burnette is a 4-star running back from Andalusia High School in Alabama.

Solomon Beebe

Park Crossing, Sr.

On the Radar: Has an offer from Marshall University

Analysis: In his junior season Beebe was a walking highlight film on Friday nights with his shifty footwork and ability to break away from any tackle. He's going to be a key weapon for the Park Crossing offense this season especially in the redzone.

Zach Coleman

Charles Henderson, Sr.

On the Radar: Has offers from Alabama State, Alabama A&M and North Alabama

Analysis: In his junior season, Coleman finished with 834 rushing yards on 167 carries with 10 touchdowns. He added on 14 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. After helping lead Charles Henderson to the third round of the playoffs a season ago Coleman hopes to win it all in 2023.

Ja'Micheal Jones

Pike Road, So

On the Radar: Has offers from Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, University of Southern California, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, UAB, Arkansas, Oregon, Penn State and Miami

Analysis: With major offers rolling in after his freshman season at Trinity, all eyes will be on Jones following his coach Granger Shook to Pike Road. The 5-10, 190-pound running back is a powerful force on the offense as he runs aggressively every opportunity he gets. At his young age he is on pace to being one of the best backs in the state.

Jacquavius Simmons

Carver High, Jr.

Analysis: After running a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash this offseason there is high expectation for the Carver High junior Simmons, who stands at 5-8 180 pounds. With the depth Carver possesses on both sides of the ball 2023 can serve as a successful year for the team and Simmons.

AC Walters

Alabama Christian, Jr.

On the Radar: Has offers from Appalachian State, North Alabama, Alabama State, University of Maryland, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Analysis: Walters was named a three-star recruit according to 247Sports this summer. With SEC interest already on his recruiting, 2023 will serve as a year for him to gain more interest from other SEC schools. His quick feet allows him to hit the gaps smoothly and his speed makes him available on defense/special teams.

Alabama Christian's Ac Walters (1) carries against St. James during second half action on the St. James campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday evening September 30, 2022.

Cj Wilkes

Elmore County, Sr.

On the Radar: Has an offer from Wright State.

Analysis: Last Season Wilkes rushed for 1,375 yards and nine touchdowns for Elmore County. As an athlete position player he added on 125 receiving yards and on defense finished with 17 tackles and a pick six. In his final season he looks to leave a lasting impression on college scouts.

Any other local Running Backs you believed should be listed please reach out to our prep writer via Twitter @Jerryhump3

