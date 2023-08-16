2023 high school football preview: Kings, Winton Woods lead talented teams in ECC

As the football season draws closer, The Enquirer is providing previews of 10 conferences in Southwest Ohio, all six classes in Northern Kentucky, and three teams in Southeast Indiana.

The Eastern Cincinnati Conference was entertaining for fans of the game last season, with teams regularly posting 40 or more points, sometimes both in the same game. The league had two QBs throw for over 4,000 yards last year and five for at least 2,000, plus six receivers with 981 or more yards in the air.

While some of that talent graduated, the teams have plenty of firepower and hopes of making long playoff runs.

More: Catch up on the Enquirer's 2023 high school fall sports coverage

Brodey Berg is a key offensive weapon for Anderson.

Anderson

2022: 8-4, tied for fourth in ECC (5-4), DII regional finalist

Head coach: Evan Dreyer (14 years, 101-53)

Top returning players: WR Brodey Berg, WR/FS Michael Smith, WR/DB Trace Jallick, OL Bobby Stanyard, DL Seth Wake, LB David Norgren, WR/DB TJ Nelson, TE/LB Jack Sammarco, TE/DL Caden Piening, S Joey Emrick, DB Patterson McHugh, OL Brandon Philhower, OL Cam Mathis, OL Tom Frye.

Outlook: Berg, a senior, was one of the city’s top dual-threats out of the backfield. He ranked fifth in the ECC in rushing yards (799) and was sixth in receiving yards (981) and receptions (64). He totaled 39 touchdowns with 31 on the ground and eight in receiving. Berg was first-team all-district and second-team All-Ohio.

As a junior last season, Smith ranked second in the ECC in receptions (94) and fourth in receiving yards (1,114) to go with six touchdowns. Jallick, Nelson and Sammarco are returning receiving targets.

McHugh, Norgren and Emrick are the top three returning tacklers with around 70 each last season. McHugh, a senior defensive back, had three interceptions. Norgren is a linebacker and Emrick, a safety.

Said Dreyer: “We need to keep improving in the weight room as well as on the field. We are excited about this season to see if we can handle our high expectations and prepare for each team to our standard.”

Nate Lyman is one of Kings' top returning players this season and will help pick up the slack from heavy graduation losses on offense.

Kings

2022: 13-2, second place in the ECC (8-1), Region 8 champions, DII state semifinals.

Head coach: Alex Garvin (fifth year, 37-8)

Top returning players: WR Nate Lyman, WR/RB/QB/DB Paul Kelly, LB/DB Colton Weisbrod, OL Camden Crooks, OL Kage Payne, LB Patrick Holubetz, TE/DL Kato Meissner

Outlook: After graduating 18 seniors from last year's regional championship team, including 4,000-yard QB Will Kocher, the Knights have a lot of holes to fill. Said Garvin: “Our youth and inexperience may show in the early weeks but the senior leadership is strong and with a strong offseason and culture as the foundation, we expect to be back competing for the ECC crown and another regional championship.”

A 6-foot-3, 280-pound interior offensive lineman, Payne is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 42 player in Ohio for the Class of 2025.

Lyman, a junior, was fourth on the team with 36 catches and third in yardage with 782, averaging nearly 22 yards per catch. He had seven TD catches.

Weisbrod, a senior, was second on the team in tackles with 64 including eight for loss.

Lebanon

2022: 4-7, tied for sixth in the ECC (4-5)

Head coach: Micah Faler (second year, 4-7)

Top returning players: LBs Charlie Smith and Luke Berberich, DE Quinten Wagers, CB Zae Davenport, DL Tanner Smith and Evan Black, TB Alex Klein, WRs Lukas Roddy and Kyle Koch, TE Luke Edmonds.

Outlook: Lebanon returns a strong group of seniors on defense who will lead the team. The young, talented offense will be rebuilding after last year's offensive line graduated.

Koch had 41 catches for 588 yards and seven touchdowns as Lebanon’s leading receiver. Roddy had 15 catches for 217 yards and was second on the team to Koch.

Lebanon returns four of its top five tacklers in Wagers, Berberich and both Smiths. Wagers, a senior, had 13.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last season on his way to first-team all-league honors. Berberich had 45 solo tackles.

Little Miami

2022: 4-8, eighth in the ECC (2-7)

Head coach: Caleb Jones (fifth year)

Top returning players: Tristan Kornaker, McCaleb Juillerat, Mason Juillerat, Elisha Jones, Mekhi Boyington, Matt Lyons, Will Rom, Case Miller, Rhys Jones, TJ Blackburn, Kam Everett, Trevor Miller, Grant Gies, Isaac Kiger.

Outlook for 2023: Little Miami was another strong passing offense in the league but graduated QB Grant Maupin, who was the team’s leading rusher as well as one of the team’s top two receivers.

Said Jones: “We are prepped and ready for this season to begin. We are going to focus on each game, week to week and have the mentality of 1-0 throughout the season. Every game is a big one for us and our leaders of our program must step up.”

Colton Endicott is a top returning player for the Loveland offense this season.

Loveland

2022: 4-7, tied for sixth in ECC (4-5)

Head coach: Andy Cruse (fifth year, 7-31)

Top returning players: RB Colton Endicott, DL Drew Holman, LB Max Carver, S Sawyer Muchmore, WR/DB Brayden McCaleb, WR/DB Julius Vorbroker, OL Talan Walton, DB Kolby King

Outlook: Loveland returns a lot of starters in all three phases of the game as the Tigers look for their first winning season since 2015. Offensively, the team will lean on the running game and its experience up front and on the perimeter. Said Cruse: “Defensively, we will look to be aggressive and do our best to match up our athletes with the opponents.”

Endicott rushed for 1,317 yards and 13 touchdowns. McCaleb had 31 catches and three touchdowns. Muchmore is the top returning tackler with 78 last year. Carver had 60 and an interception. Holman had three sacks. King led the team with three picks.

Reece Davis of Milford was one of the top receivers in the ECC last year.

Milford

2022: 9-3, third place in ECC (7-2).

Head coach: Tom Grippa (40-25 at Milford)

Outlook: Grippa expects another good year for the Eagles, who return nine starters on defense and six on offense. He said Milford should have one of the best defenses in the ECC. Reece Davis had 42 catches for 752 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior Andrew Littrell led the Eagles in tackles with 96. The Eagles also return punter Jake Luecke and placekicker Mason Cooper.

Turpin

2022: 1-9, ninth in ECC (1-8)

Head coach: Kent McCullough

Outlook: Scoring points was a problem for the Spartans last year, as they were held to 6 points or less five times and averaged 15 points per game for the season. But they return junior quarterback Devan Nigam (1,356 yards, 9 TDs) and receiver Will Schroeder (30 catches, 329 yards).

Walnut Hills

2022: 0-10, last in ECC (0-9)

Head coach: James Crook.

Outlook: There is one way to go for the Eagles, who played well at the end of the season with close losses to Turpin (20-6), Lebanon (35-20) and Little Miami (24-21) but have to contend with a talented Withrow team to start the season.

West Clermont running back Mysaun Sanders runs the ball during the Wolves football game against Hamilton Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

West Clermont

2022: 5-6, tied for fourth in ECC (5-4)

Head coach: Nate Mahon (second year at West Clermont; 58-48 overall in 10 years)

Top returning players: DL Carter Lucas, RB Mysaun Sanders, OL Landon Toft, QB Bryson Earley, LB Connor Prewitt, WR/DB Riley Woodridge, WR Hayden Jones, RB/DB Bo Rickman.

Outlook: Lucas, a senior, is the heart and soul of the team. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman was second-team all-district after posting 36 tackles, six for loss and two fumble recoveries. Prewitt, a senior, is a third-year starter at linebacker and had 67 tackles last season. Wooldridge, a senior defensive leader, had 37 tackles from the secondary. Rickman, a junior, contributes on both sides of the ball.

Sanders, a senior running back, missed part of last season after rushing games of 132 yards and 177 yards. He was second-team all-ECC after 645 yards and five TDs. Earley, a senior, returns at QB after throwing for 775 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for 576 and 12 TDs. Jones, a junior speedster, had five receiving TDs and 628 all-purpose yards. Toft, a senior, is the anchor of the offensive line and was second-team all-league last season.

Said Mahon: "We really like how hard this group of seniors has led the offseason weightroom program. They have really worked hard and have led a group of 50 to 60 kids that have been lifting before school as a group, three days a week since January. Our team strength has been off the charts and we are hoping that leads us to a great season in 2023."

Vance George returns at QB for the reigning ECC champion Winton Woods Warriors.

Winton Woods

2022: 12-1, ECC champions (9-0)

Head coach: Chad Murphy (third year at Winton Woods, 25-4)

Top returning players: DT Cameron Jackson, DB Donmiel Rogers, ATH Charles Johnson, WR Tra'mar Harris, WR Mikale Satterwhite, ATH Zae Jennings, LB Justin Hill, LB TJ Buckman, QB Van George, OL Henry Johnson, OL Raphael Greene, TE Ly'vi'el Waters, DT Delan Massey-Wright, DB Donmiel Rogers.

Outlook: The Warriors have another strong collection of talent as they try to make another long playoff run.

George was first-team all-district and third-team all-state last year after throwing for 2,012 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Jennings comes to Winton Woods from Colerain, where he played quarterback for the Cardinals in each of the last two seasons. The West Virginia commit rushed for 719 yards and eight TDs last season.

Harris, a Purdue commit, led the Warriors receiving unit last season, totaling 53 catches for 806 yards and 11 touchdowns.

A 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle, Greene is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 22 player in Ohio for the Class of 2025.

Hill, a junior linebacker, is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2025.

Massey-Wright, a junior defensive lineman, ranked second in the ECC in tackles for loss (20) and sacks (10). He finished the year with 64 total tackles and was named first-team All-Ohio in Division II.

Said Murphy: “An experienced football team that is hungry for that feeling again.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2023 Cincinnati high school football: Kings, Winton Woods to lead ECC