2023 Hero World Challenge Saturday third round tee times, TV info

It’s a Texas two-step in the Bahamas.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, both from Dallas, are tied after 36 holes at the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany. Scheffler shot 6-under 66 on Friday, the round of the week, while Spieth had a bogey-free 5-under 67, and the duo sits at 9-under 135 and two shots clear of the field heading to the weekend.

Brian Harman, one of the 18-hole co-leaders, came home in 31 on Friday and is solo third at 8 under. Justin Thomas will join the Open champion in the penultimate pairing on Saturday, sitting at 7 under. Meanwhile, tournament host Tiger Woods was five shots better Friday, shooting 2-under 70 and sitting at 1-over 145 for the week.

Here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. All times listed ET.

Saturday tee times

Tee time Players 11:21 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris 11:32 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns 11:43 a.m. Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland 11:54 a.m. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler 12:05 p.m. Lucas Glover, Max Homa 12:16 p.m. Jason Day, Cameron Young 12:27 p.m. Tony Finau, Sepp Straka 12:38 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa 12:49 p.m. Brian Harman, Justin Thomas 1:00 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

How to watch

Saturday, Dec. 2

Third round, 12-2:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 2:30-5 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 3

Final round, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek