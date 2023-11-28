2023 Hero World Challenge odds, course history and picks to win

We’re in for a fun week in Albany, Bahamas, for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Why? The GOAT is back.

Tiger Woods is returning to professional golf for the first time since the Masters earlier this year, a tournament where he made the cut but withdrew on Sunday morning due to aggravating his plantar fasciitis.

Ten days later, Woods announced that he had undergone “a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.”

After staying away for months, we’ve seen Woods start to return to the spotlight. He caddied for his son, Charlie, for four days while carrying the bag and walking — without a limp — every step of the way. His short course at Pebble Beach opened. So, he’s been around.

Hero: How to watch Tiger Woods | Thursday tee times

But we’ve all been waiting for him to tee it up once again, and that moment will come Thursday at the Hero, an event put on by his TGR Foundation.

Joining the 15-time major champion in the field are 19 other highly-ranked players, including his good buddy Justin Thomas, two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Rickie Fowler.

Woods isn’t the only player returning from an extended layoff. Will Zalatoris, who suffered a back injury at the 2022 BMW Championship and later withdrew before the 2023 Masters, will make his first start in eight months after undergoing back surgery in April.

Golf course

Albany Golf Course | Par 72 | 7,449 yards

2022 Hero World Challenge

The pin flag blows in the wind on the ninth green during the second round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 02, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Betting preview

Odds

Player Odds Player Odds Viktor Hovland (+350) Tony Finau (+2200) Scottie Scheffler (+400) Sam Burns (+2200) Max Homa (+750) Will Zalatoris (+2800) Collin Morikawa (+750) Keegan Bradley (+2800) Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600) Justin Rose (+3000) Justin Thomas (+1600) Sepp Straka (+3000) Rickie Fowler (+2000) Jason Day (+3500) Jordan Spieth (+2000) Brian Harman (+3500) Cameron Young (+2000) Tiger Woods (+5500) Wyndham Clark (+2200) Lucas Glover (+5500)

*Odds as of 9 a.m. ET Nov. 28.

[gambcom-standard rankid=”3413″ ]

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Scottie Scheffler of Team United States celebrates on the 17th green during the Friday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 29, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Betting on a player to win a golf tournament at 4/1 always feels strange, but Scheffler has loved him some Albany over the last few years. He’s finished runner-up to Hovland each of the last two seasons.

Don’t be surprised if he’s holding the trophy next to Woods come Sunday.

Justin Thomas (16/1)

Justin Thomas of the USA hits his approach to the second green during Day Three of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC on November 11, 2023 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Thomas, like Scheffler, has played well at Albany the last two seasons. He tied for fifth in 2021 and grabbed solo fifth last year.

With his buddy Woods returning to action, it’s safe to assume Thomas will be in a great mood — they’re paired together for the first round. Plus, it’s been a bit since Thomas won. His last victory came at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Cameron Young (20/1)

Cameron Young of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 18, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Cameron Young last played at the RSM Classic where he opened with a 6-under 66 and shot three straight 2-under 68s to close the tournament.

At Albany, Young will be able to let the big dog eat and take advantage of his absurd length off the tee.

At last year’s Hero, Young finished third.

Plus, in a field of 20 players, a 20/1 number on Young is tough to pass up.

Tiger Woods (80/1)*

Tiger Woods warms up on the practice range during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network)

Let me paint you a picture. You’re sitting on your couch Sunday afternoon watching your favorite NFL team, but on another TV you’re keeping an eye on the Hero World Challenge — or, let’s be honest, maybe you’re prioritizing golf because of the Big Cat.

As the final round goes on, the GOAT is making an improbable run at the title in his return to action. Wouldn’t you hate yourself if you didn’t have a little action on that? And at 80/1, a $10 bet would pay $810!

Woods looked a lot more comfortable walking while he was caddying for Charlie, and if the man can get around a track without the threat of severe pain, I still like his chances against the world’s best.

*His betting line moved to 80/1 at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek