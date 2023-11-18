2023 All-Herald Football Team

Nov. 17—OFFENSE

Camden Hungerholt, quarterback, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior amassed 2,627 rushing yards (9.5 per carry) and 36 TDs, while completing 52 percent of his passes for 1,595 yards and 15 TDs.

Brady Kittelson, running back, Blooming Prairie

The junior played quarterback for the Awesome Blossoms, but he was explosive as a runner. He finished with 1,040 rushing yards (10.4 per carry) and 11 TDs and he completed 51 percent of his passes for 998 yards, 15 TDs and 8 interceptions.

Garlo Gee, running back, Austin

The junior missed some time early in the season, but he showed some explosive ability as he ran for 498 yards (5.0 per carry) and five TDs.

Tyson Stevens, running back, Southland

The junior missed part of the season with an injury, but he still managed to rush for 681 yards (6.7 per carry) with 10 TDs and he caught three passes for 24 yards.

Peyton Ransom, wide receiver, Austin

The senior caught 28 passes for 5 touchdowns.

Carter Sweeney, wide receiver, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior finished with 50 catches for 868 yards and nine touchdowns.

Owen Kreuger, offensive line, Blooming Prairie

The junior anchored BP's line, despite playing with an injury all season.

Vincent Hernandez, offensive line, Blooming Prairie

The blue collar junior was a quick pulling blocker, while also being effective in pass blocking.

Travis Kirtz, offensive line, Southland

The senior was a leader in the trenches and he was on the field for most of the night most weeks.

Malyk Schaefer, offensive line, LeRoy-Ostrander

The fiery blocker gave the Cardinals an aggressive push up front.

Mason Diemer, offensive line, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior helped a Cardinal attack that had almost 3,100 rushing yards.

DEFENSE

Malyk Schaefer, defensive line, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior finished with 66 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, six sacks, one fumble recovery and three fumbles forced.

Ryder Stern, defensive line, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior was in on 100 tackles, while adding three sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception.

Vincent Hernandez, defensive line, Blooming Prairie

The junior finished with 36 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks.

Sam Winkels, linebacker, Austin

The junior amassed 107 tackles, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Alex Lea, linebacker, Blooming Prairie

The junior racked up 149 tackles, with 18 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception.

Corbin Ludemann, linebacker, Grand Meadow

The senior finished with 84 tackles, two sacks and a tackle for a loss.

Cash Day, linebacker, Southland

The senior amassed 77 tackles and two sacks.

Royce Jax, linebacker, Southland

The sophomore led the Rebels with 124 tackles and he also delivered three sacks, an interception, two fumbles forced, one fumble recovery and a defensive score.

Isaac Osgood, defensive back, Austin

The senior picked off three passes and he also was in on 30 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Camden Hungerholt, defensive back, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior had 84 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

Brady Kittelson, defensive back, Blooming Prairie

The junior always covered the other team's best wide receiver and he finished with 18 tackles and two interceptions.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dakota Retterath, quarterback, Austin

The senior completed 41 percent of his passes for 920 yards and 10 scores and he ran for 266 yards (3.0 per carry) and three TDs.

Noah Dunlap, linebacker, Austin

The sophomore had 43 tackles and one interception.

Peyton Ransom, defensive back, Austin

The senior had 34 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Isaac Osgood, wide receiver, Austin

The senior had 16 catches for 405 yards and four TDs.

Cole Wangen, running back, Blooming Prairie

The junior ran for 554 yards (6.3 per carry) and six TDs and he caught seven passes for 45 yards and a score.

Alex Lea, wide receiver, Blooming Prairie

The junior caught 33 passes for 307 yards and eight scores.

Bo Zweiner, linebacker, Blooming Prairie

The junior finished with 70 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

Noah Bauer, quarterback, Southland

The senior completed 46.4 percent of his passes for 1,134 yards to go with 11 TDs and 5 interceptions. Bauer ran for 80 yards (3.5 per carry) and a score.

Jack Bruggeman, wide receiver, Southland

The senior missed a chunk of the season with an injury, but he was a threat when he was on the field. Bruggeman finished with nine catches for 227 yards and three scores.

Kaleb Yunker, wide receiver, Southland

The junior caught 17 passes for 292 yards and three scores.