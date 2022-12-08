2023 Heisman Trophy candidates early watch list
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
During the 2022 season, redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker guided the Vols to wins versus Alabama, Florida and LSU.
In 11 games during the 2022 campaign, he completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.
Hooker was a Heisman Trophy contender for Tennessee in 2022. He was not named a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Ahead of Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, New York, College Football News provided an early watch list of candidates for the award.
College Football News’ 2023 early Heisman Trophy watch list is listed below.
Dillon Gabriel, QB Oklahoma
J.J. McCarthy, QB/Donovan Edwards, RB/Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Quinn Ewers, QB or Arch Manning, QB, Texas
Alabama's starting quarterback
Tennessee's starting quarterback
Like Alabama and USC, Tennessee should be a destination for any and every quarterback in the transfer portal with next-level upside. Who doesn’t want to put up a bazillion yards in this attack?
It could still be Joe Milton’s offense to run. He’s got all the tools, experience, and time in the system, but he could end up transferring out depending on how the offseason goes. If it’s not Milton, this will be one of the key quarterback battles among a slew of great young prospects, but give it a little bit. Milton might just end the speculation before it starts. –College Football News
Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
