2023 Heisman Trophy Betting Odds: Bo Nix and Michael Penix jockey for position

We are just a few hours away from the 2023 Heisman Trophy being awarded to the best player in college football for the season, ended a season-long saga that we have tracked from the very start.

With guys like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Quinn Ewers, J.J. McCarthy, and Jalen Milroe all considered for the top spot along the way, in the end we have a group of players who have remained consistently near the top of the betting odds: Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., and Marvin Harrison Jr.

While you can debate whether or not any of them should win it, or if their stats are deserving, it’s clear that these four players were among the best in the nation this year, and one of them will join the most exclusive fraternity in college football on Saturday night.

While most major betting sites have removed the lines from the public with the announcement so close, we were able to obtain the latest odds as they stood just a few days ago, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s how things stand going into Saturday night:

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (-1450)

Previous Odds: -1700

2023 Stats: 236-for-327, 3,812 yards, 40 TDs, 4 INTs, 10 rushing TDs

Analysis: At this point, it would be a pretty big shock if Jayden Daniels didn’t end up winning the Heisman on Saturday night. His stats are by far the best among the candidates, and though a lot of his numbers came against FCS schools and his team finished with the most losses of anyone on this list, it’s hard to argue against the fact that he’s been among the most electric players in the nation this year, regardless of his competition.

Washington QB Michael Penix (+1200)

Previous Odds: +1000

2023 Stats: 307-for-466, 4,218 yards, 33 TDs, 9 INTs

Analysis: Though Michael Penix Jr.’s stats aren’t as impressive as the other two QBs on this list, there is an expectation that he will finish as the No. 2 vote-getter for the Heisman, likely because of his 13-0 record and his team’s spot in the College Football Playoff. It’s hard to argue against. Penix beat Bo Nix head-to-head twice this season, which has to count for something.

Oregon QB Bo Nix (+2500)

Previous Odds: +2500

2023 Stats: 336-for-435, 4,145 yards, 40 TDs, 3 INTs, 6 rushing TDs

Analysis: Bo Nix was one win away from securing the Heisman, in reality. Had the Ducks not dropped that game against Washington in the Pac-12 Championship, it would virtually be a lock that Nix was going to get the award, as he was the heavy favorite to win going into that weekend. However, a loss and an uncharacteristic performance in that game ended up causing his odds to drop, to where he now will likely finish as the third-place vote-getter.

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

2023 Stats: 68 catches, 1,211 yards, 14 TDs

Analysis: With all due respect to Marvin Harrison Jr., I don’t think he belongs in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He was not the best wide receiver in the nation this year in my opinion — I would give it to Rome Odunze — and he was not among the top 6 players in the nation in terms of betting odds to win the award before the finalists were announced. It feels like a move that was made to attract eyeballs to New York City for the award ceremony since Harrison is among the casual fan favorites this year thanks to his name. In reality, it would have been more concise had the three quarterbacks been the lone finalists, since it feels like they are in a tier of their own.

Heisman Ranking: 5-10

On Friday night after the annual College Football Awards Show, the Heisman Trophy finishers were released from 5th place to 10th place, revealing what order the vote-getter came in. The list was as follows:

5. Florida State QB Jordan Travis

6. Alabama QB Jalen Millroe

7. Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon

8. Missouri RB Cody Schrader

9. Michigan RB Blake Corum

10. Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

