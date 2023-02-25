2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl: How to watch, stream

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl kicks off Saturday as the final collegiate all-star game before the NFL combine and pro days start up at the end of the month.

After holding a combine workout earlier in the week, the two teams will be taking the field Saturday for one last chance to put on a show in front of NFL scouts.

Here’s the information you need for the game:

 

Game Information

Who: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson
When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Yulman Stadium — New Orleans, LA

How to Watch

Channel: NFL Network (national), NFL app

How to stream

fuboTV (try it free)

Rosters

Rosters

Players to watch

Players to watch

Colts from HBCUs

  • LB Shaquille Leonard (South Carolina State)

  • DT Grover Stewart (Albany State)

