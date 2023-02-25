2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl: How to watch, stream
The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl kicks off Saturday as the final collegiate all-star game before the NFL combine and pro days start up at the end of the month.
After holding a combine workout earlier in the week, the two teams will be taking the field Saturday for one last chance to put on a show in front of NFL scouts.
Here’s the information you need for the game:
Game Information
Who: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson
When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Yulman Stadium — New Orleans, LA
How to Watch
Channel: NFL Network (national), NFL app
How to stream
fuboTV (try it free)
Rosters
Players to watch
Standouts from the HBCU combine
Colts from HBCUs
LB Shaquille Leonard (South Carolina State)
DT Grover Stewart (Albany State)