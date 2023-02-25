2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl: How to watch, stream

The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl kicks off Saturday as the final collegiate all-star game before the NFL combine and pro days start up at the end of the month.

After holding a combine workout earlier in the week, the two teams will be taking the field Saturday for one last chance to put on a show in front of NFL scouts.

Here’s the information you need for the game:

Game Information

Who: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson

When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Yulman Stadium — New Orleans, LA

How to Watch

Channel: NFL Network (national), NFL app

How to stream

fuboTV (try it free)

Rosters

Rosters for each team

Players to watch

Standouts from the HBCU combine

Colts from HBCUs

LB Shaquille Leonard (South Carolina State)

DT Grover Stewart (Albany State)

