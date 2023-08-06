2023 Hall of Fame: Steve Tasker named to list of best players not enshrined

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and NFL just went through the weekend festivities to welcome the newest member in the 2023 class.

The inductees are:

DB Rondé Barber

Coach Don Coryell

LB Chuck Howley

DL Joe Klecko

CB Darrelle Revis

CB Ken Riley

OL Joe Thomas

LB Zach Thomas

ED DeMarcus Ware

One not listed above is former Bills special teams ace Steve Tasker. CBS Sports thinks that’s wrong.

Tasker’s final year of eligibility as a Modern Era selection was 2022. If he is to make it now, it will be via the Seniors Committee.

With the recent Hall of Fame festivities in mind, CBS Sports named 20 players most deserving to be in the HOF… who are not. Tasker kicked off the list.

Here’s how CBS Sports campaigned for Tasker:

One of the greatest special teams players in NFL history, Tasker earned seven Pro Bowl nods from 1987-95. During that span, Tasker helped the Bills become the first franchise to appear in four consecutive Super Bowls. Tasker’s brilliance was on display during the opening minutes of Super Bowl XXVII. With the Cowboys punting from their own 16-yard line, Tasker was lined up against linebacker Robert Jones, a rookie who filled in for an injured starter. Jones didn’t have a chance against Tasker, who beat Jones on an inside move before blocking Mike Saxon’s punt. Tasker’s play set up the game’s first touchdown.

