2023 Giants rookie progress report after Week 1 of Preseason

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (36) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) in the first quarter at Ford Field / Lon Horwedel - USA TODAY Sports

Now that preseason is underway, we can finally start to see this year’s rookie class in action. The Giants drafted seven players in the 2023 draft but also brought in some promising undrafted free agents.

With one game in the books, let’s review how each of the key rookies performed and consider the outlook for their potential role in the 2023 season.

CB Deonte Banks

The Giants’ first round pick was unsuccessfully targeted a few times, although he was arguably lucky when Jameson Williams got half a step on him downfield and dropped a potential touchdown pass.

There was also a play where Banks was flagged for pass interference initially but the officials -- correctly, it seems – picked up the flag. Banks impressed with his physicality in competing for the ball and jamming receivers at the line in press coverage.

C John Michael Schmitz

Schmitz played the first half at center and did well in pass protection, but the Giants had disappointing results in the running game as they gained just 26 yards on 14 carries, with 11 of those yards coming on a Tommy DeVito scramble.

Schmitz himself seemed to have issues with sustaining blocks as his man shed the block to make the play a few times, including on a short yardage run that was stuffed. The good news for his hopes of winning the starting center role was that Ben Bredeson, his main competition, also struggled at left guard.

WR Jalin Hyatt

Hyatt didn’t get much of a chance to showcase his skills in this game despite making the start. His only touch saw him catch a wide receiver screen that was blown up for a loss in the backfield. He’ll hope to make more of an impact in the games ahead.

RB Eric Gray

Gray has a good chance to establish himself as a rotational contributor and potential future starter this season, but he made a slow start. His best play saw him finish strong to pick up 11 yards on a dump-off to the flat, but his other six touches netted just eight yards. Gray also got all the work in the return game, but his best return was negated by a penalty as he took a kickoff out near the 40-yard line.

DB Tre Hawkins

Hawkins got the start at cornerback and ended up with five tackles as he gave up a few plays in coverage. Hawkins is an energetic player who was in position on a few incomplete passes and made a couple of good open field tackles on the outside. There's good competition for roles in the defensive secondary.

DT Jordon Riley

Riley got the start for the Giants, whose first team defense didn’t give up much against the run. He impressed on one play when he shed his blocker and penetrated into the backfield to assist on a run stuff.

S Gervarrius Owens

Owens came off the bench and flashed a couple of times as he was in on a run stuff and almost intercepted a pass as he jumped a route. As with Hawkins, he’s right in the mix for a role as roster spots in the secondary could end up being decided by injuries and special teams play.

Undrafted Rookie Recap

Although he didn’t get into the game until the second half, edge defender Habbakkuk Baldonado was one rookie who made an impact. He was in on a couple of run stops and sacked the quarterback twice, although one of these was negated for roughing the passer because he hit the quarterback in the head as he was making the tackle.

DeVito posted modest numbers but had a nice touchdown throw and didn’t turn the ball over until the last play of the game, but Bryce Ford-Wheaton failed to record a catch on three targets.