2023 Giants 53-man roster projection: Preseason edition

The New York Giants kick off their preseason schedule on Friday night against the Detroit Lions. That means it’s just a few short weeks before final cuts are made and the initial 53-man roster is established.

With the team deep at some positions and thin at others, some difficult decisions will have to be made courtesy of general manager Joe Schoen & Co. Due to that lack of balance, the Giants may be forced to load up at some positions and run on a deficit at others.

With all of that in mind, here’s an early preseason 53-man roster prediction courtesy of Giants Wire:

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Daniel Jones

Backup: Tyrod Taylor

Analysis: Although both Jones and Taylor have a history of injury, it’s unlikely the Giants keep a third quarterback on their 53-man roster despite the new emergency QB rule. There’s a greater premium at other positions.

Running back (4)

Starter: Saquon Barkley

Others: Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray (R)

Analysis: Brightwell gets the nod over James Robinson and some others due to his prowess in special teams.

Wide receiver (7)

Starters: Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton

Others: Jalin Hyatt (R), Sterling Shepard, Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder

Analysis: Wan’Dale Robinson seems destined to start the season on PUP as he recovers from a torn ACL. Collin Johnson was a tough cut but the Giants could opt to keep him instead of carrying four running backs (but special teams will play a role in that decision).

Tight end (3)

Starters: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger

Others: Lawrence Cager

Analysis: Tommy Sweeney could get the nod over Cager if the Giants place a greater emphasis on blocking. However, Cager is very athletic and would provide the team a sleeper target.

Offensive line (9)

Starters: Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, John Michael Schmitz (R), Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal

Others: Joshua Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux, Tyre Phillips, Marcus McKethan

Analysis: Phillips is performing well thus far in camp and has some versatility the Giants like. Wyatt Davis could be a sleeper and even Matt Peart could possible sneak in but for now, we’re going with these nine and McKethan gets the final spot.

Defensive line (5)

Starters: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence

Others: A’Shawn Robinson, D.J. Davidson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Analysis: Jordon Riley is a big body but needs to develop. He’s likely to end up on the practice squad with the possibility of being elevated on gameday.

Inside linebacker (4)

Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden

Others: Darrian Beavers, Cam Brown

Analysis: Carter Coughlin could also make the initial 53-man roster if the Giants trim numbers at another position but for now, we’re going with just four at ILB. Brown gets the nod because he’s a special teams standout.

Outside linebacker (5)

Starters: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari

Others: Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximines, Tomon Fox

Analysis: The Giants could sign another edge rusher once cuts begin but as far as their initial 53, it’s likely to be these five who get the call. Fox may end up on the practice squad at some point.

Cornerback (6)

Starters: Adoree’ Jackson, Deonte Banks (R), Cor’Dale Flott

Others: Tre Hawkins (R), Aaron Robinson, Nick McCloud

Analysis: Darnay Holmes has worked his tail off this offseason but with Hawkins performing at a high level and Banks improving, the Giants have moved Jackson into the slot at times. If that continues, the team can afford to trim a roster spot here (Holmes) and add it back elsewhere.

Safety (5)

Starters: Xavier McKinney, Jason Pinnock

Others: Dane Belton, Gevarrius Owens (R), Bobby McCain

Analysis: Owens could end up on the practice squad, allowing the Giants to carry an extra body at another position. However, for now, we’ve got him making the initial 53-man roster.

Specialists (3)

Kicker: Graham Gano

Punter: Jamie Gillan

Long snapper: Casey Kreiter

Analysis: This doesn’t really need much explanation. Same trio as a year ago with Gillan showing some early improvement in camp.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire