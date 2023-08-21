2023 Giants 53-man roster projection: Preseason Week 3 edition

The New York Giants capped off another strong week of training camp practice with a 21-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium last Friday night.

The first-team units looked dominant in the game, while trends continued for the reserves. The team’s issues remain relegated to offensive line depth and lacking bodies at inside linebacker.

Very little changed in how we view the team’s 90-man roster and what we expect from their 53-man roster, but that’s not to say everything remained the same. We did adjust a few things.

With all of that in mind, here’s a 53-man roster prediction entering Week 3 of the preseason courtesy of Giants Wire:

Quarterback (2)

Starter: Daniel Jones

Backup: Tyrod Taylor

Analysis: Tommy DeVito has obvious talent but there’s just no way the Giants carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. They’ll try to get him on their practice squad but other teams have been watching.

Running back (4)

Starter: Saquon Barkley

Others: Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray (R)

Analysis: Jashaun Corbin has played well this summer and made a case for himself, but he seems destined for the practice squad. Meanwhile, James Robinson was unable to get any footing and barring something unforeseen, will soon be on his way out.

Wide receiver (8)

Starters: Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton

Others: Jalin Hyatt (R), Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Cole Beasley, Bryce Ford-Wheaton (R)

Analysis: It’s still going to be controversial but we maintain the Giants will carry eight wide receivers this season. However, there has been a change: Jamison Crowder now draws the short straw in favor of undrafted rookie Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who has excelled on special teams and even got a shout-out from general manager Joe Schoen for his role as a gunner.

Tight end (3)

Starters: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger

Others: Lawrence Cager

Analysis: We’ve waffled on whether it’s Cager or Tommy Sweeney who gets the final spot at tight end and now we’re back to Cager. It’s just too difficult to give up on his athleticism and potential.

Offensive line (9)

Starters: Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, John Michael Schmitz (R), Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal

Others: Joshua Ezeudu, Matt Peart, Tyre Phillips, Marcus McKethan

Analysis: We’ve been staying with more guards than tackles in recent 53-man roster projections but it’s become glaringly apparent the Giants lack depth at tackle. Ultimately, that forced us to balance things out here with Shane Lemieux being replaced by Matt Peart.

Defensive line (5)

Starters: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence

Others: A’Shawn Robinson, Jordon Riley (R), Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Analysis: There’s no possible way the Giants can move forward without Riley on their 53-man roster at this point. Schoen found a gem late in the 2023 NFL draft and he’ll see action this season.

Inside linebacker (4)

Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden

Others: Darrian Beavers, Carter Coughlin

Analysis: We still have Coughlin edging out fellow linebacker Cam Brown but it’s entirely possible the Giants decide to carry both (and five ILB in total). Where they’d trim that extra roster spot is anyone’s guess but for now, we’re sticking with just four inside linebackers.

Outside linebacker (5)

Starters: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari

Others: Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox, Oshane Ximines

Analysis: Ximines is the man on the fringe here. He gets the final spot at outside linebacker in this 53-man roster projection but don’t be surprised if the Giants look to the waiver wire and ultimately add someone else’s castoff to this group in place of X.

Cornerback (5)

Starters: Adoree’ Jackson, Deonte Banks (R), Darnay Holmes

Others: Tre Hawkins (R), Cor’Dale Flott.

Analysis: Aaron Robinson seems destined to start the regular season on the PUP list which may ultimately save his job. He was unlikely to earn a spot over any of the above five.

Safety (5)

Starters: Xavier McKinney, Jason Pinnock

Others: Dane Belton, Nick McCloud, Gervarrius Owens (R)

Analysis: We’ve gone back and forth between Owens and Bobby McCain, and that decision remains a difficult one. The Giants like McCain’s veteran experience and play against the run, but Owens won’t stop flashing. Putting him on the practice squad is a danger Schoen simply can not risk.

Specialists (3)

Kicker: Graham Gano

Punter: Jamie Gillan

Long snapper: Casey Kreiter

Analysis: We repeat: This is about as locked in as things can get barring injury. These three guys are absolutely going to make the 53-man roster.

