2023 game-by-game score predictions for Wisconsin football

Wisconsin has had one of the most intriguing offseason campaigns in program history.

New head coach Luke Fickell has built a brand new staff, a new core of players, and recruited a number of quality transfers to join the new era in Madison.

Wisconsin’s 2023 schedule feels favorable, as the non-conference slate offers them a chance at redemption against Washington State and the Big Ten slate sees them avoiding Penn State and Michigan while getting Ohio State at home.

With Tanner Mordecai likely taking over at quarterback, how will the new-look Wisconsin offense fair? Will losing Jim Leonhard set the defense back? These questions will begin to be answered on September 2 at Camp Randall. Here are some way-too-early predictions for Wisconsin’s season:

September 2 vs Buffalo

1Oct 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) warms up before a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 42, Buffalo 10

The Badgers’ air raid offense will get off to a hot start against Mid-American Conference foe Buffalo. Expect Wisconsin to come out firing Week 1.

September 9 at Washington State

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the Idaho Vandals in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 24-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Washington State 24

This is a major chance at redemption after the Cougars took down the Badgers at Camp Randall in 2022. Washington State quarterback Cam Ward has opted to return to school in 2023, and this should be a down-to-the-wire fight in Pac-12 country.

September 16 vs Georgia Southern

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell speaks to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Clinic at the Easton Hilton on Feb. 3, 2023.

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 38, Georgia Southern 7

Georgia Southern has a familiar name at head coach in former USC head man Clay Helton. The Eagles went to a bowl game last year, falling to Buffalo who Wisconsin faces Week 1.

Story continues

September 23 at Purdue

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) scrambles as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Purdue 21

Purdue is a team in transition, as new head coach Ryan Walters takes over for Jeff Brohm. Walters is one of the youngest head coaches in the country at just 37 years of age.

October 7 vs Rutgers

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 38, Rutgers 17

Wisconsin shouldn’t have too many problems against Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. Expect the Badgers to cruise at home.

October 14 vs Iowa

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Iowa 17

Two Big Ten teams boasting new transfer quarterbacks meet midseason. Iowa will be led by former Michigan gunslinger Cade McNamara.

October 21 at Illinois

Oct 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the first half of Saturday’s game with the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 31, Illinois 21

We’ve seen this be a trap game in the past, but I don’t think it’s the case in 2023 with a new-look prolific Wisconsin offense.

October 28 vs Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (33) runs onto the field with the Buckeyes as they are introduced at the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Score Prediction: Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 31

Wisconsin has a very real chance to walk into this game at 7-0, which would set up an electric environment at Camp Randall.

November 4 at Indiana

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell speaks at a welcome event Monday, November 28, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 31, Indiana 17

The Hoosiers have struggled ever since their miraculous 2020 season, and the recruiting efforts show no signs of turning those struggles around.

November 11 vs Northwestern

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 20, Northwestern 14

It’s almost always low-scoring and it’s usually ugly, but Wisconsin often finds a way past the Wildcats.

November 18 vs Nebraska

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 21

A battle of new coaches in the Big Ten late in the season. Wisconsin has the upper hand at Camp Randall.

November 25 at Minnesota

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Score Prediction: Minnesota 31, Wisconsin 28

Wisconsin falters on the road, but still manages to win the Big Ten West as they finish the season 10-2.

Big Ten Championship, Prediction: Wisconsin vs Ohio State

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.

Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire