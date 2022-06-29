2023 Four-star WR Cole Adams announces his commitment to Alabama
As Alabama prepares for the rapidly approaching 2022 college football season, the coaching staff keeps a close eye on the recruiting trail.
Though there’s still plenty of time until these prospects put pen to paper and get to campus, it’s neat to see the future of the Crimson Tide take shape.
Today, Cole Adams announced he would be committing to Alabama over other elite programs from across the nation.
Cole Adams Film
Roll Tide Wire continues his recruiting profile breakdown below.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
5
66
Rivals
4
166
3
27
ESPN
4
274
5
42
On3 Recruiting
3
–
5
52
247 Composite
4
304
5
40
Vitals
Hometown
Owasso, OK
Projected Position
WR
Height
5-10
Weight
180
Class
2023
Recruiting
Committed to Alabama on June 29, 2022
Official visit on June 3, 2022
Offered on Jan. 31, 2022
Offers
Alabama
Texas A&M
110% COMMITTED 🐘🐘🌊🌊@HolmonWiggins @SP_RisingTide @CoachBBlank @jcjohnson40 @CoachAGraham @Hayesfawcett3 @AlabamaFTBL #AGTG #RollTide pic.twitter.com/FnDwl9J8i6
— cole.adams12, (@Adams12Cole) June 29, 2022
