2023 Four-star WR Cole Adams announces his commitment to Alabama

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

As Alabama prepares for the rapidly approaching 2022 college football season, the coaching staff keeps a close eye on the recruiting trail.

Though there’s still plenty of time until these prospects put pen to paper and get to campus, it’s neat to see the future of the Crimson Tide take shape.

Today, Cole Adams announced he would be committing to Alabama over other elite programs from across the nation.

Cole Adams Film

Roll Tide Wire continues his recruiting profile breakdown below.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

5

66

Rivals

4

166

3

27

ESPN

4

274

5

42

On3 Recruiting

3

5

52

247 Composite

4

304

5

40

 

Vitals

Hometown

Owasso, OK

Projected Position

WR

Height

5-10

Weight

180

Class

2023

 

Recruiting

  • Committed to Alabama on June 29, 2022

  • Official visit on June 3, 2022

  • Offered on Jan. 31, 2022

Offers

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories