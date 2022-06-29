2023 Four-star WR Cole Adams announces his commitment to Alabama

As Alabama prepares for the rapidly approaching 2022 college football season, the coaching staff keeps a close eye on the recruiting trail.

Though there’s still plenty of time until these prospects put pen to paper and get to campus, it’s neat to see the future of the Crimson Tide take shape.

Today, Cole Adams announced he would be committing to Alabama over other elite programs from across the nation.

Cole Adams Film

Roll Tide Wire continues his recruiting profile breakdown below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 5 66 Rivals 4 166 3 27 ESPN 4 274 5 42 On3 Recruiting 3 – 5 52 247 Composite 4 304 5 40

Vitals

Hometown Owasso, OK Projected Position WR Height 5-10 Weight 180 Class 2023

Recruiting

Committed to Alabama on June 29, 2022

Official visit on June 3, 2022

Offered on Jan. 31, 2022

Offers

Twitter

