2023 four-star safety lists his top five schools

2023 four-star safety Javien Toviano has trimmed his list down to five schools with his Dec. 15 commitment date nearing.

LSU has been a favorite to land Toviano for a while, but he has yet to commit. National Signing Day is nearing and LSU has lost two four-star defensive lineman prospects in the past two weeks, so it could use a little pick-me-up recruiting-wise.

It could be a December to remember for LSU as far as recruiting is concerned. Hopefully, it won’t be a December to forget. Toviano and Desmond Ricks are two of the top recruits that haven’t announced a commitment yet and they are both favored to go to LSU.

LSU is a 95% favorite to land Toviano per On3 and they have received a Crystal Ball projection, as well. For right now, Brian Kelly is mainly concerned with winning an SEC Championship.

BREAKING: Elite DB Javien Toviano is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 185 DB from Arlington, TX will announce his college decision on December 15th. One of the highest-ranked uncommitted DBs left on the board in the ‘23 Class.https://t.co/agBh76LQyt pic.twitter.com/N6SKXM8LIP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 3, 2022

List

Five things to know about the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of the SEC Championship

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire