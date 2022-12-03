2023 four-star safety lists his top five schools

Kyle Richardson
2023 four-star safety Javien Toviano has trimmed his list down to five schools with his Dec. 15 commitment date nearing.

LSU has been a favorite to land Toviano for a while, but he has yet to commit. National Signing Day is nearing and LSU has lost two four-star defensive lineman prospects in the past two weeks, so it could use a little pick-me-up recruiting-wise.

It could be a December to remember for LSU as far as recruiting is concerned. Hopefully, it won’t be a December to forget. Toviano and Desmond Ricks are two of the top recruits that haven’t announced a commitment yet and they are both favored to go to LSU.

LSU is a 95% favorite to land Toviano per On3 and they have received a Crystal Ball projection, as well. For right now, Brian Kelly is mainly concerned with winning an SEC Championship.

