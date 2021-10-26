2023 four-star CB Justyn Rhett lists top 11 schools

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It has been relatively quiet on the LSU Tigers recruiting front outside of Aaron Anderson’s decommitment. Not exactly surprising with everyone waiting to see who will be the next head coach of the Bayou Bengals.

LSU is fortunate that oftentimes the football program recruits itself. Recently 2023 four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett released his top schools in the running for his pledge. In the SEC it is down to LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Early returns believe that Notre Dame has the edge on his recruitment, but depending on who gets hired in Baton Rouge, it could change in an instant. Rhett is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada and No. 7 cornerback in the country.

Justyn Rhett’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

151

2

20

Rivals

4

47

1

7

ESPN

4

55

2

7

247 Composite

4

76

2

8

Vitals

Hometown

Las Vegas, Nevada

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-1

Weight

192

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jul. 8, 2021

  • No visit scheduled

Offers

  • LSU

  • Alabama

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • Michigan

  • Notre Dame

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Southern California

  • Tennessee

  • Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Recommended Stories