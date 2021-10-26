2023 four-star CB Justyn Rhett lists top 11 schools

It has been relatively quiet on the LSU Tigers recruiting front outside of Aaron Anderson’s decommitment. Not exactly surprising with everyone waiting to see who will be the next head coach of the Bayou Bengals.

LSU is fortunate that oftentimes the football program recruits itself. Recently 2023 four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett released his top schools in the running for his pledge. In the SEC it is down to LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Early returns believe that Notre Dame has the edge on his recruitment, but depending on who gets hired in Baton Rouge, it could change in an instant. Rhett is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada and No. 7 cornerback in the country.

Justyn Rhett’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 151 2 20 Rivals 4 47 1 7 ESPN 4 55 2 7 247 Composite 4 76 2 8

Vitals

Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-1 Weight 192 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jul. 8, 2021

No visit scheduled

Offers

LSU

Alabama

Florida State

Georgia

Michigan

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Oregon

Southern California

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Justyn Rhett is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools. The 6’1 195 CB from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as one of the top CB’s in the 2023 Class Where Should He Go? 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/0inkQawW8G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 24, 2021

