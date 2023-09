2023 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Sahith Theegala.

In the first of seven FedEx Cup Fall events, Theegala, the 25-year-old second-year Tour pro from California, captured the 2023 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course to win for the first time on the PGA Tour. Theegala finished at 21 under in Napa, California.

The victory earned Theegala $1.512 million.

Rookie S.H. Kim finished solo second and takes home $915,600. Justin Thomas finished solo fifth and earned $344,400.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2023 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course.

Fortinet Championship prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Sahith Theegala -21 $1,512,000 2 S.H. Kim -19 $915,600 3 Cam Davis -17 $579,600 4 Eric Cole -16 $411,600 5 Justin Thomas -15 $344,400 6 Brendon Todd -14 $304,500 T7 Troy Merritt -13 $255,150 T7 Max Homa -13 $255,150 T7 Callum Tarren -13 $255,150 T7 Matt Kuchar -13 $255,150 T11 Matthias Schwab -12 $195,300 T11 J.J. Spaun -12 $195,300 T11 Peter Malnati -12 $195,300 T14 Dylan Wu -11 $153,300 T14 Sam Ryder -11 $153,300 T14 K.H. Lee -11 $153,300 T17 Doug Ghim -10 $132,300 T17 Mark Hubbard -10 $132,300 T19 Martin Laird -9 $99,540 T19 Carson Young -9 $99,540 T19 Jason Dufner -9 $99,540 T19 Hank Lebioda -9 $99,540 T19 Chad Ramey -9 $99,540 T19 Robby Shelton -9 $99,540 T25 Luke List -8 $65,940 T25 Greyson Sigg -8 $65,940 T25 Vince Whaley -8 $65,940 T25 D.J. Trahan -8 $65,940 T25 Kelly Kraft -8 $65,940 T30 Tyson Alexander -7 $42,532 T30 Russell Knox -7 $42,532 T30 David Lipsky -7 $42,532 T30 Nate Lashley -7 $42,532 T30 Ben Taylor -7 $42,532 T30 Erik van Rooyen -7 $42,532 T30 Satoshi Kodaira -7 $42,532 T30 Justin Suh -7 $42,532 T30 Beau Hossler -7 $42,532 T30 Tom Johnson -7 $42,532 T30 Lucas Herbert -7 $42,532 T30 Jimmy Walker -7 $42,532 T30 Davis Thompson -7 $42,532 T30 Scott Harrington -7 $42,532 T30 Martin Trainer -7 $42,532 T45 Stephan Jaeger -6 $23,964 T45 James Hahn -6 $23,964 T45 Andrew Landry -6 $23,964 T45 Sam Stevens -6 $23,964 T45 Harry Hall -6 $23,964 T45 Ryan Moore -6 $23,964 T45 Justin Lower -6 $23,964 T52 Mackenzie Hughes -5 $20,118 T52 Zac Blair -5 $20,118 T52 Brice Garnett -5 $20,118 T52 Sangmoon Bae -5 $20,118 T56 Preston Summerhays (a) -4 N/A T56 Ben Crane -4 $19,152 T56 Patton Kizzire -4 $19,152 T56 Austin Cook -4 $19,152 T56 Kevin Streelman -4 $19,152 T56 Scott Stallings -4 $19,152 T62 Kevin Kisner -3 $18,480 T62 Chesson Hadley -3 $18,480 64 William McGirt -2 $18,228 65 Sung Kang -1 $18,060 T66 Richy Werenski E $17,808 T66 Chez Reavie E $17,808 68 Carl Yuan 2 $17,556

