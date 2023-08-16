2023 football preview: Susquehannock counts on last year's growing pains paying dividends

Last year, Joe Sorice changed Susquehannock's offense.

Gone was the Wing-T in favor of a pro style that would take advantage of the Warriors' skill players.

The switch didn't reflect positively on their record, 1-5 in Division II and 3-7 overall, but last year could pay big dividends for this season.

"At times last year we were outthinking ourselves," Sorice said. "This year we are keeping it simple. We return a lot of younger guys with a lot of experience as we modify our offense to our strength."

Susquehannock quarterback Josh Pecunes threw for more than 1,200 yards last season.

Some of that strength lies in the legs of senior running back Michael Fox, one of GameTimePA's offensive players to watch, and the arm of junior quarterback Josh Pecunes.

Fox ran for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished with nearly 1,100 all-purpose yards and had 68 tackles on defense as a linebacker. Pecunes threw for more than 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Junior Joe Fuller, who finished with 428 yards receiving and two touchdowns, is expected to be one of Pecunes' prime targets.

"Younger players have taken the offseason more seriously," senior Owen McFadden said. "I think the offensive line will be really good, they have good chemistry. And our tackles are pretty big."

Senior Nolan McCarthy plans to give Fox some help in the running game. That was the plan last year, too, but the football gods had other ideas.

"I was in for a kick return [against South Western] and was part of a double-team block," McCarthy said. "I pancaked a guy, and my finger got caught in his jersey."

McCarthy suffered a spiral fracture in his finger and missed the rest of the season after playing just five quarters.

The Warriors don't just return skill players on offense.

Junior lineman Dawson Zorbaugh, one of GameTimePA's defensive players to watch, leads the returning starters with 78 total tackles and four sacks. Senior safety Dan Kaliszak isn't far behind with 72 tackles.

"Our division is going to be tough," Sorice said. "Dover brought back a lot, and New Oxford and Kennard-Dale are always tough."

Key returnees: Cam Butler (OL, jr.), Michael Fox (RB/LB, sr.), Joe Fuller (WR/DB, jr.), Allen Jones (OL/DL, jr.), Dan Kaliszak (S, sr.), Owen McFadden (OL/DL, sr.), Josh Pecunes (QB, jr.), Kaden Rodriguez (WR/DB, sr.), Jack Wetzel (WR/DB, sr.), Dawson Zorbaugh (RB/DL, jr.).

Newcomers: Gabe Clabaugh (OL, so.), Donavin Jordan-Brown (DE, so.).

Key losses: Brad Bennett (QB/S), Ben Oestrike (RB/MLB), John Johnson (T/DE), Josh Franklin (TE/DE).

Inside the Warriors' huddle

Head coach: Joe Sorice (second season)

Last season: 1-5, 3-7

Offense: Pro style

Defense: 4-4

Classification: 4A

Last YAIAA division title: 2017

Last District 3 appearance: 2017

Last District 3 playoff win: 2006

District 3 titles: none

