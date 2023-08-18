2023 football preview: Spring Grove changing offense under new coach Tom Trone

Spring Grove's juniors and seniors are working under their third different coach in as many years.

Gone is Will Thompson and last year's 5-5 record. Thompson coached one season after Kyle Sprenkle's seven-season run.

On the sideline is a face and name familiar to most Spring Grove students.

"I'm super excited to be back at Spring Grove," Tom Trone said. "I teach social studies in the district, so while I'm a new coach, at least half of the players knew me."

Trone has already changed the offense away from something that was one-player focused into one that takes advantage of the variety of skill players he has returning.

Spring Grove quarterback Cowan Ruhland threw for more than 700 yards last year and scored two touchdowns.

"They adapted their offense and let him run," Trone said of graduate Andrew Osmun and his 15 touchdowns. "Our offense is not built for one person. Throw the ball, run the ball, quarterback keep the ball."

The Rockets return experience at the key offensive skill positions. Senior Cowan Ruhland threw for 714 yards and two touchdowns last season. Senior Nizeah Mummert had nearly 500 yards each rushing and receiving and six touchdowns.

"Everyone is working hard to be a team," Ruhland said. "We have a lot more numbers and people working hard. Last year we didn't seem to care as much as a team."

The Rockets also return one of the top defensive players in the league. Defensive end Michael Hershey is a league and GameTimePA all-star who had 59 tackles and eight sacks last year.

He's also a Big Ten commit who will sign to play at Maryland. Hershey knows that puts an additional target on his back.

"I look at it from a positive perspective," he said. "I'm trying to keep calm and do what I always do. They say you play the way you practice, so I try to practice hard."

Key returnees: David Czapp (C, so.); Brayden Harris (LB, jr.), Michael Hershey (OT/DE, sr.); Nizeah Mummert (RB/DB, sr.), Christian Prowell (OL/DL, sr.), Cowan Ruhland (QB/DB, sr.), Carter Smith (RB, jr.).

Newcomers to watch: Kayleb Allen (WR, so.), Daris Baum (DB, so.), Mason Baumgardner (OL, jr.), Cristian Braxton (RB, jr.), Andrew Eyster (LB, jr.), Jayden Foster (LB, jr.), Holden Gobrecht (DB, jr.), Hayden Johnson (DL, jr.), Zane Lawrence (WR/DB, so.), Brady McMaster (LB/WR, jr.), Darren Reed (DB, jr.), Luis Salcedo (DB, sr.), Bredon Smith (WR/DB, so.), Dawson Swope (RB/LB, sr.)

Key losses: Andrew Osmun (ATH), Kyle Lillich (OL/DL), Logan Altland (WR/DB), Lane Hersh (OL/DL), Teague Conover (RB/LB).

Inside the Rockets' huddle

Head coach: Tom Trone (first season)

Last year: 2-4, 5-5

Offense: spread

Defense: 4-3

Classification: 5A

Last YAIAA division title: 2012

Last District 3 appearance: 2021

Last District 3 playoff win: 2021

District 3 titles: none

Shelly Stallsmith covers York-Adams high school sports for GameTimePA and the USAToday Network. Connect with her by email mstallsmith@ydr.com or on Twitter @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Spring Grove Area High School 2023 football preview