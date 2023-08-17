2023 football preview: South Western strong in the trenches, inexperienced at skill spots

Don't blame Tony Shermeyer if he shed more than a few tears at South Western's graduation.

The third-year coach lost 15 players that night, including his quarterback, running back, kicker, punter and some key defensive players.

"It was the second straight year we lost our quarterback," Shermeyer said. "Max [Wisensale] was a dynamic person to have back there."

Not only did Wisensale throw for more than 1,500 yards and run for another 600, he was a league and GameTimePA all-star punter.

"Punting is an area of concern," Shermeyer said. "We have a couple of kids working right now who were working over the summer. Right now our best punter might be a sophomore lineman."

YAIAA football: Previews, players to watch and more: What fans need to know heading into the 2023 season

South Western's Ayden Wysocki had 74 tackles and four sacks last season.

The Mustangs might not be in the kind of shape that led them to last year's District 3 playoffs, but the cupboard isn't completely bare, either.

Seniors Jeremy Carter and Ayden Wysocki anchor the offensive and defensive lines that Shermeyer said can "compete with anyone. It will be a dogfight in the trenches. Whoever can win it up front will come out of the game on top."

Wysocki, a league and GameTimePA all-star on defense, had 74 tackles and four sacks last season, and returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown.

"I think the team gets along better this year," Wysocki said. "There's no rivalry among players."

Carter suffered a season-ending ACL tear last year against Central York. He has been medically cleared and said his knee is stronger than it was before the tear.

"We recognize that we lost a lot," Carter said. "But the players are stepping up, helping each other."

Carter is expected to anchor an offensive line that will have to protect young skill players until they grow into their roles, Shermeyer said.

Juniors Bryce Graham and Tanner Trulove are at the top of that list as potential quarterbacks and Austin Rollman at running back.

"How we come out of the gate, how quickly the inexperienced get set could put us anywhere from 6-4 or 8-2," Shermeyer said. "We have two kids who can sling it and the guys up front who can protect the skill players."

South Western's Greatest Athletes: Who's No. 1 on our all-time list?

Key returnees: Connor Baldwin (WR, sr.), Cade Baumgardner (CB, sr.), Colton Beck (OL, sr.), Jeremy Carter (OT, sr.), Mason Currey (OL, jr.), Tommy Putman (TE, sr.), Declan Smith (WR/S, jr.), Ayden Wysocki (DL, sr.)

Newcomers to watch: Bryce Graham (QB, jr.), Jackson Hersh (S, sr.), Ben Klein (CB, jr.), Ayden McMillion (TE/LB, jr.), Austin Rollman (RB/LB, jr.), Tanner Trulove (QB, jr.)

Key losses: Carson Trone (S/FS), Gavin Mullins (OT), Rion France (OG), Cohen Bull (RB/LB), Robbie Sterner (LB), Max Wisensale (QB/CB/P), Ethan Wildasin (DL), Matt Benzing (LB/K), Andre Eckert (DE).

Inside the Mustangs' huddle

Head coach: Tony Shermeyer (third season)

Last year: 3-3, 7-4

Offense: Spread

Defense: 3-4

Classification: 5A

Last YAIAA division title: 2011

Last District 3 appearance: 2022

Last District 3 playoff win: 2011

District 3 titles: none

Shelly Stallsmith covers York-Adams high school sports for GameTimePA and the USAToday Network. Connect with her by email mstallsmith@ydr.com or on Twitter @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: South Western High School 2023 football preview