2023 football preview: New Fairfield coaches dropping Wing-T to spread out offense

Fairfield football fans will notice some big changes on the sidelines and on the field this season.

For the first time, Larry Devilbiss and John Packard will be running the show. They were slated to be assistants, but were moved into shared head coaching roles when Jake Johnson resigned before holding an official practice.

"They needed someone to take the head coach's title, so officially that's me," Devilbiss said. "But we will both be coaching."

Another change will be apparent as soon as the Knights' offense takes the field. Gone is the traditional Wing-T, which is being replaced with a pro style or spread offense.

Seniors Dom Smitley, Jackson Reinke and Dylan Hanvey are enthused about the offensive change because the players will be focused on working together as a team instead of just learning specific plays.

YAIAA football: What fans need to know heading into the 2023 season

Fairfield players Dom Smitley (5), Jackson Reinke (27) and Dylan Hanvey pose for a photo with head coach Larry Devilbiss during YAIAA football media day on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in York.

"We are fast, we have some skill players who can roll," Devilbiss said. "In order to get our best players on the field at the same time, it has to be run and gun. A simple game of football is the key."

Smitley agreed, saying there were numerous times in the past that one or two skill players were on the field, and others were watching from the sideline.

"We were never on the field at the same time," he said. "Now I don't have to follow a certain blueprint. We can worry about each other and get better together."

Used as a halfback in the past, Smitley will be moving to where he's needed most. With the new offense, senior quarterback Wyatt Kuhn is expected to accumulate more than the 413 passing yards he had last year. Junior Steven Higgs led the ground attack at fullback but will get more help this season.

In addition to Reinke, Kuhn will have seniors Layne Clabaugh and Eli Krtisberg as receivers.

The Knights will look a bit different on defense as well. In addition to switching up the formation, Devilbiss is taking the team back to basics.

"Those same guys who can run and catch, can run and tackle," he said. "Defense is all about simplicity. Line up properly and you don't have to think. You just play football."

Fairfield's Greatest Athletes: Who's No. 1 on our all-time list?

Key returnees: Dylan Hanvey (T/DL, sr.), Dom Smitley (HB/LB, sr.), Camden Bryant (HB/LB, sr.), Layne Clabaugh (WR, sr.), Eli Kritsberg (WR, sr.), Steven Higgs (FB/LB, jr.), Wyatt Kuhn (QB/CB, sr.), Jackson Reinke (WR/CB, sr.).

Key losses: Connor Joy (WR/CB), Andrew Koons (WR/CB), Trent Witte (G), Victor McRae (DE), Johnathan Anders (T/DT)

Inside the Knights' huddle

Head coach: Larry Devilbiss and John Packard (first season)

Last season: 2-5, 2-8

Offense: Pro style or spread

Defense: 4-2-5

Classification: 1A

Last YAIAA division title: none

Last District 3 appearance: 2022

Last District 3 playoff win: none

District 3 titles: none

From workhorses to pass catchers: YAIAA offensive football players to watch in 2023

Shelly Stallsmith covers York-Adams high school sports for GameTimePA and the USAToday Network. Connect with her by email mstallsmith@ydr.com or on Twitter @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Fairfield High School football preview 2023