2023 football preview: Expect smooth Littlestown coaching transition from Lippy to Bittle

Littlestown football players went from being led by the league's longest-tenured coach to a first-year head coach.

But don't be surprised if the Bolts seamlessly transition from Mike Lippy to Corey Bittle this season. As Littlestown graduates, they have the same roots.

Both served as assistant coaches for their alma mater, including Bittle working the sideline for all of Lippy's 20-season tenure.

"My sophomore year [Bittle] was the offensive coordinator," senior quarterback Alex Popoff said. "I liked the way he ran it and that gives me a better connection for this year."

Littlestown's Alex Popoff (8) passes the ball during the first half of a football game between the Hanover Nighthawks and Littlestown Thunderbolts, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Littlestown Borough. Littlestown was ahead at the half, 42-6.

Bittle isn't the only one with plenty of experience running the plays. In addition to Popoff, who threw for 17 touchdowns and more than 1,600 yards, Littlestown has a strong group of returning starters.

Seniors Colby Hahn and Zyan Herr saw the bulk of the action last year. A running back and linebacker, Hahn ran for 450 yards and a touchdown and caught passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six interceptions.

Herr, wide receiver and corner back, finished with nearly 700 receiving yards and seven touchdowns and picked up three interceptions.

"We have the same type of group, and will run the same kind of offense and defense," Bittle said. "We'll just try to get better."

Better would mean winning the division and qualifying for districts if all the players and coaches cared about were numbers.

"We want to see improvement overall," Herr said. "I don't need more yards or touchdowns as long as I'm helping the team. We have high expectations, but records only show one thing. Coach Bittle says it's not just football, it's growing as an individual."

That doesn't mean the Bolts wouldn't like to beat Delone Catholic for the first time in this senior class' career.

"My forte, I'm a football coach," Bittle said. "My job is to make sure all of the coaches are in the position to get the most out of our young athletes."

That part of the job, the football part, Bittle understands. It's the extra little things that come along with being a head coach that he is trying to figure out.

"There are a lot of little tasks," he said. "I'm excited when we can finally start to practice. Those jobs need to be done, I haven't done them to this extent."

Key returnees: Brody Bittle (QB/DB, jr.), Colin Chrismer (G, jr.), Matthew DeLoach (C/ML, sr.), Colby Hahn (OL/RB, sr.), Zyan Herr (WR/CB, sr.), Carsen Miller (OT, sr.), Alex Popoff (QB, sr.), Jeff Prawdzik (C/LB, sr.), Cooper Scarborough (OT/DE, sr.), Wyatt Stonesifer (T/DT, jr.).

Newcomers: Dylan Herr (RB/DB, sr.), Kaleb Smith (RB/DB, sr.), Austin Bitzel (OL/DL, jr.), Bryson Lookingbill (RB/LB, jr.), Lucas Bacher (RB/LB, jr.), Hayden Harmon (OL/DL, jr.), Nate Albert (WR/DB, jr.).

Key losses: Bryce Redding (DE/T), Caleb Unger (WR), Anthony Shirdon (RB/LB), Nate Thomas (WR/CB).

Inside the Thunderbolts' huddle

Head coach: Corey Bittle (first season)

Last year's record: 6-1, 6-4

Offense: Undecided

Defense: Multiple defenses with four front

Classification: 3A

Last YAIAA division title: 2013

Last District 3 appearance: 2019

Last District playoff win: 2013

District 3 titles: Three (2004, 1989, 1984)

Shelly Stallsmith covers York-Adams high school sports for GameTimePA and the USAToday Network. Connect with her by email mstallsmith@ydr.com or on Twitter @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Littlestown High School football preview 2023