2023 football preview: Elco poised to pack a powerful punch

Elco Raiders

When the LL-Berks merger happened, and new sectional alignments came out, the Elco Raiders fell into what many could call the toughest section/division in the entire state. When the dust settled on the 2022 season, L-L Section Four produced a pair of PIAA semifinals (Cocalico and Wyomissing), a District 3 semifinalist (Lampeter-Strasburg) and two others that played in the postseason (Donegal and Berks Catholic).

None of that changes in 2023, but senior running back Jake Williams is back for his final season in Myerstown after running for 1,824 yards last season. He’s also got returning backfield mates in Elliott Kreider and Mitchell Frederick.

The Raiders will need to replace a good chunk of their offensive line and find a new quarterback leading up to their Week 1 game at West York. But with Williams back in the saddle, Elco will pack a powerful punch and keep teams on their toes.

The ELCO Raiders practice during heat acclimatization week on Tuesday August 8, 2023. High school football opens on Friday, Aug. 25.

Key returnees: Jake Williams (RB/LB, Sr.), Elliott Kreider (RB/LB), Mitchell Frederick (RB), Sara Miller (WR), Justin Smucker (DB), Jackson Conners (DB), Paul Williams (OL/DL), Chris Bateman (DL), Braden Malloy (OL/DL)

Key losses: Colin Daub (OG/DT), Aidon Fritsch (TE/LB), Jaron Garcia (OT/DE), Ricardo Lebron-Muniz (OT/DE), Eddie Rodriguez (DE), Aiden Stickler (WR/DB), Dom Thornton (QB).

In the Raiders' huddle

Head coach: Bob Miller (12th season, 56-53 overall)

Last season: 4-6

Offense: Veer

Defense: 5-2

Classification: 4A

Last District 3 appearance: 2020

Last District 3 playoff win: 2020

