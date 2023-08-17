2023 football preview: Dover has high expectations with key starters returning

Dover players know there is a target on their backs.

And they are OK with that.

The Eagles return much of last year's team that finished second in the division and won their first District 3 playoff game since 2013.

"Most definitely there is a target on our back," senior lineman Julian Markel said. "Our confidence levels are pretty high this year. We want fewer losses."

Coach Wayne Snelbaker returns his quarterback, wide receivers and a backup running back from a team that lost one division game and three overall last year. Four players − Aric Campbell, Thomas Smyser, Zach Townsend, Brayden Zirkle − are among GameTimePA's offensive and defensive players to watch. Smyser is on both lists.

Dover quarterback Aric Campbell led the league if passing yards, but isn't afraid to pull down the ball and run.

"We are getting the small details down," said Smyser, who led the league with 1,170 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. "I've been working on breaking tackles because I get most of my yards that way."

Smyser was a favorite target of Campbell, who led the league with 2,439 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. He also ran for 261 yards and nine touchdowns.

Like Smyser, who had four interceptions and 61 total tackles, Townsend and Zirkle are skilled two-way players. They combined for more than 500 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Defensively, Townsend had 103 total tackles and three interceptions, and Zirkle had 92 tackles.

Dover's biggest loss from last year is the offense of running back Gavin Mullins, who finished with more than 1,600 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. Senior Garon Quillen, who had just under 300 yards rushing and two touchdowns will be moving into the starting slot.

"A lot of key parts are back, but some are missing," Snelbaker said. "We had a real balanced offense last year, receiving was 1 yard more than rushing, and we expect to have that again this year. We are looking to continue last year's defense.

"Everyone looks at the offense, but I really think it was our defense that led our offense."

Key returnees: Aric Campbell (QB, sr.), Phil Ford (WR/CB, sr.), Gavin Hake (DE, sr.), Reese Husson (LB, jr.), Julian Markel (OL, sr.), Nathan Miller (K, so.), Bryler Poteet (OT, jr.), Garon Quillen (RB/LB, sr.), Ben Reed (C, sr.), Logan Schade (OT, sr.), Thomas Smyser (WR/CB/R, sr.), Zach Townsend (WR/LB, sr.), Brayden Zirkle (TE/LB, sr.).

Newcomers: Noah Wentz (WR/CB, jr.), Drew Jones (FB/NG, jr.), Owen Steener (G, jr.), Hunter Matthews (G, jr.).

Key losses: Andrew Snelbaker (C/DT), Domynic Pifer (OL/DL), Bryan Rios (WR/CB), Gavin Mullins (RB/LB), Josiah Heffelfinger (G/NT)

Inside the Eagles' huddle

Head coach: Wayne Snelbaker Jr. (ninth season)

Last season: 5-1, 9-3

Offense: spread

Defense: 3-5

Classification: 5A

Last YAIAA division title: 2013

Last District 3 appearance: 2022

Last District 3 playoff win: 2022

District 3 titles: none

Shelly Stallsmith covers York-Adams high school sports for GameTimePA and the USAToday Network. Connect with her by email mstallsmith@ydr.com or on Twitter @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Dover Area High School 2023 football preview