2023 football preview: Can Chambersburg's veteran playmakers lead the way?

Chambersburg quarterback Riley Harmon, when asked what the feeling was like in "the room", thought the question was referring to the room he was currently in at Mid-Penn media day.

But his answer still reflected how he would approach this upcoming season.

"In this room, my competitiveness is through the roof," Harmon said. "I'm looking at these guys saying, 'Can't wait to see you on the field.'"

There's a confidence among many of the Trojan football players going into the 2023 season. The biggest reason is the returning skill position players.

From playmakers to game-wreckers: 35 Franklin County football players to watch in 2023

Harmon, wide receivers Andy Jean and Rhaiegeon Parker, and running back Dayre Senft, among others, make up a veteran group of playmakers that are very familiar with one another.

"We have a lot of confidence. It's like playing video games with your brother," Harmon said. "We have that chemistry down so tight, it's like we all think the same. We're all a family."

Chambersburg's Riley Harmon (12) and Dayre Senft (20) take part in Mid-Penn Media Day at Cumberland Valley High School on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Those guys showed flashes last year, and coach Mark Luther hopes that they can contribute at a higher level throughout the season.

"We have guys that we believe can make some things happen," Luther said. "Whether they do or don't, that's why we play the games on Friday night. But we're confident in those guys, they did some good things last year."

And for Harmon, with the fact that he's been on the varsity level for the past two years, his connection with his receivers and his coaching staff makes him one to watch.

"In all honesty, I think my confidence is at an all-time high," Harmon said. "I've been in this system for three years now, I understand it, and I know me and Coach Luther are on the same wavelength."

While a big part of the offense is filled with veterans, the offensive line is not.

There are new faces there making the jump from JV, and an inexperienced offensive line could make things difficult for the playmakers.

"Skill-wise, we think we'll be okay. The big question mark will be up front on the O-line and D-line," Luther said. "We only have one guy returning with any real playing time. How quickly they can come together and see if they can be productive this year is huge for us early in the season."

Chambersburg's Andy Jean (3) reels in a pass to score for the Trojans. Chambersburg hosted Red Lion on Friday, September 10, 2021. The Trojans defeated the Lions 21-7.

But Senft, who will be tasked with running through that line, isn't worrying about it.

"Those are my boys," Senft said. "They've grown so much. I've seen them grow in the weight room, the field. I have a lot of faith in them."

The new players will be put to the test right out of the gate, when Chambersburg hosts Pope John Paul II. The Panthers made it to the District 1 4A title game last year and are always a competitive bunch.

Ranked: Here are the 12 most intriguing Franklin County football games in 2023

A good appetizer for the gauntlet that is the Commonwealth schedule.

"Our guys have to learn that we play a tough schedule," Luther said. "We begin with a team that competed for a title in District 1 last year. And a Northern team that's always a solid group. Then Waynesboro, then into our conference, and the Commonwealth is as good as it gets in the state. They gotta learn that they're going to be in a battle every Friday night."

That Aug. 25 opening night game will be a good indicator of where this team is.

"If we can go out there, be competitive, be in a position to win, or even win it, I think that will say a lot for us as we get into the rest of our season," Luther said.

Key returnees:

Chase Stenger (Sr. – C/DT), Andy Jean (Sr. – WR/CB), Rhaigeon Parker (Sr. – WR/CB), Riley Harmon (Sr. – QB), Jermere Jones (Sr. – QB/OLB), Stanley Lozius (Jr. – FB/LB), Dominic Barbagallo (Sr. – FB/LB), Dayre Senft (Sr. – RB), Caleb Varner (Jr. – LS)

Newcomers to watch:

Brady Deneen (Sr. – RB/LB), Darrell Parker (Sr. – G/DT), Evan Brown (Jr. – WR/OLB), Jude Grillo (Jr. – TE/DE), Antonio Harrison (Jr. – RB), Trever Luther (Jr. – WR/FS), Dylan Panfili (Jr. – LB), Imari Watson (Jr. – RB/CB)

Inside the Trojans' huddle

Head coach: Mark Luther (8th season)

Last season: 3-7

Classification: 6A

Last District 3 appearance: 2019

District 3 playoff record: 1-10

Last District 3 win: 1993

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Chambersburg Area High School football preview 2023