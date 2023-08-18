2023 football preview: Central York has become a regional powerhouse. Can it reload again?

In the midst of heartbreak, Central York head coach Gerry Yonchiuk couldn't help but notice something interesting.

It was two years ago, and Central York was stunned by Wilson on a last-minute field goal in the District 3 semifinals. It was superstar quarterback Beau Pribula's final game. But the Panthers seniors weren't the only players crushed by the defeat.

"Our sophomores were crying crocodile tears," Yonchiuk said. "Even the kids that didn't play in the game. They had never lost. But it meant so much and their expectation was so high.

"But that's a great thing to have now."

Central York football players Juelz Goff (0) and Dominic Grove (10) pose for a photo with head coach Gerry Yonchiuk during YAIAA football media day on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in York.

Those Central York sophomores are now seniors and have only known winning. They went undefeated in freshman football while the varsity team went on a historic run to the state final. They've won division titles the past two seasons. Overall, Central York's program has been on a dominant run since 2019 — going 40-6 and winning four straight YAIAA titles and six playoff games.

It has not lost to a York County opponent since 2018.

So its current players aren't phased by the graduation of another excellent senior class after a 10-2 season. Their goals are the same.

"It's our mentality and our culture," running back Juelz Goff said. "Other teams will up it every year. So we've gotta up it every year."

Central York's Juelz Goff rushed for over 1,600 yards and scored 31 touchdowns last season.

Still, there are some voids to fill. When Pribula graduated, versatile senior Nasir Still was ready to step in at quarterback. Now there's a three-way competition for that spot. There's also four offensive linemen and most of the receiving corps to replace.

On the other hand, the Panthers bring back eight starters on defense and still have perhaps the league's best offensive player in their backfield.

Goff went somewhat under the radar last season due to the exploits of York High's Jahiem White, but the University of Pittsburgh commit still rushed for 1,611 yards, caught for 335 and scored 31 touchdowns last season. A workhorse capable of touching the ball 30-plus times in big games, Goff combines breakaway speed with a smooth and efficient style.

"He's added more upper body strength, so that element will make him a better back. So it's about time he stepped up," Yonchiuk said tongue-in-cheek. "But what I love about Juelz is his ability to coach other kids and the positivity he brings to that."

Central York's Saxton Suchanic (8) leads the Panthers onto the field to play Spring Grove in a YAIAA Division I football game at Papermakers Stadium on Friday, September 16, 2022.

But you need more than one player to score points. Senior Aiden Johnson, junior Maddox Kopko and sophomore Brooklyn Nace will compete for the quarterback job, and Yonchiuk said it's possible two of them could split time.

Whoever plays behind center will have tall targets to aim for. Preston Fink, Nasir Ruppert and Malachi Ramnath are all between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4. On the flip side, 6-foot-1, 210-pound Trevor Wentz will lead a quick but undersized offensive line.

But the Panthers strength will really be on defense. Dynamic corners Saxton Suchanic and Carter Vaughn and tackling machine linebacker Domenic Grove (147 stops last year) will lead the unit.

The Panthers still play a challenging opening slate (Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, Hempfield) that they believe prepares them for the playoffs. They survived an epic rematch against York High in the district quarterfinals last year before running into a Harrisburg juggernaut that eventually reached the state final.

"It's not a cockiness but an inner, soft confidence these guys have," Yonchiuk said. "They're hard on themselves and they expect to win. It's pretty cool."

Key returnees: Juelz Goff (RB, sr.); Domenic Grove (LB, sr.); Matthew Parker (K, jr.); Trevor Wentz (G, sr.); Carter Vaughn (CB, sr.); Saxton Suchanic (CB, jr.); Ulonnam Ukattah (DL, sr.); Kyle Groman (LB, sr.); Rayden Belle (DE, sr.); Tyler Frey (LB, jr.); Ethan Carlos (WR/DB, sr.)

Key losses: Parker Hines (WR/S), Danny Pham (C/DT), Nasir Still (QB), Dayton Bagwell (LB), Nigier DeWitt (S) Elijah Inners (OT), Collin Glassmyer (G/LB), Scott Munck (G), Wilfredo Toro (OL), Thaddeus Shaw (WR), Ajani Walker (RB)

Inside the Panthers' huddle

Head coach: Gerry Yonchiuk (31-4 in three seasons at Central York, 81-101 in past 16 seasons of career)

Last season: 10-2

Offense: Air raid

Defense: 4-4

Classification: 6A

Last division title: 2022

Last District 3 appearance: 2022

Last District 3 playoff win: 2022

District 3 titles: One (2020)

