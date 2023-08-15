2023 football preview: Bermudian Springs wants to take 'next step' with returning starters

Take a look at this year's Bermudian Springs football roster and don't be surprised when it looks a lot like last year's roster.

"We have a lot of experience back this year," head coach John Livelsberger said. "And that is going to allow us to take the next step."

That step included attending team camp for the first in a long time, Livelsberger said. And it was the first time they took freshmen.

"We took 23 kids and (we were) the only 3A team," Livelsberger said. "Everyone else was 5A or 6A. But we held our own."

Bermudian Springs' Tyler Staub (31) is the Eagles' top returning running back.

In addition to solidifying their base system, the camp gave the Eagles a chance to work on the game's finer details, such as ball fakes and head movements.

It also gave Bermudian's upperclassmen a chance to spread their leadership wings with the younger players.

"Being a senior is a big role," quarterback Tyson Carpenter said. "It's not scary, it's exciting. There is a good bond with our seniors, and we take that onto the field."

Carpenter is coming off a season where he threw for more than 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns, and the Eagles return many of his weapons. He is expected to throw again to juniors Jack Gautsch and Dylan Hubbard, with senior Tyler Staub and juniors Andrew Smith, Carter Storm and Eddie Seabright handling the ground duties in the Wing-T.

Staub ran for more than 500 yards last year and finished with nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards when factoring in kick returns. Smith and Storm both ran for more than 400 yards, and the trio combined for nearly a dozen touchdowns.

With so many offensive weapons returning, Livelsberger said they will put some twists into their schemes to make the most of their skill players.

"We want to allow our skill players to see the field in a different way," Livelsberger said. "We can change it as we need to based on what the other team does."

Players expect Delone Catholic and Littlestown to battle for the division but hope to be in the mix and challenge for a district berth.

Bermudian Springs' Greatest Athletes: Who's No. 1 on our all-time list?

Key returnees: Tyson Carpenter (QB, sr.), Jack Gautch (WR/P, jr.), Luke Goldhahn (OL/DL, jr.), Brayden Heller (RB/OL, so.), Leo-Hernandez-Gutierez (K, sr.), Dylan Hubbard (WR/CB, jr.), Lane Hubbard (CB, so.), Cole Kemper (C/DE, sr.), Kayden King (G/LB, sr.), Brodie Smith (DL/G, sr.), Tyler Staub (RB, sr.), Carter Storm (RB/LB, jr.).

Newcomers: Eddie Seabright (FB/ILB, so.), Colby Watkins (WR/DB, jr.), Andrew Smith (RB/DB, jr.), Noyel Lua (RB/OLB, jr.).

Key losses: Brennon Ault (RB/LB), Montana Speelman (D/DT), Ryan Greenlee (T/DT), Tyler Kunkel (T/DT).

Inside the Eagles' huddle

Head coach: John Livelsberger (fourth season)

Last year's record: 4-3, 4-6

Offense: Wing-T

Defense: 4-3-4

Classification: 3A

Last YAIAA division title: 2014

Last District 3 appearance: 2021

Last District 3 playoff win: 2019

District 3 titles: Three (1998, 1993, 1992)

2023 YAIAA high school football: Complete team-by-team schedules

Shelly Stallsmith covers York-Adams high school sports for GameTimePA and the USAToday Network. Connect with her by email mstallsmith@ydr.com or on Twitter @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Bermudian Springs High School football preview 2023