2023 Florida Pro Day results and observations

A dozen former Gators took part in Florida’s 2023 Pro Day on Thursday, and all 32 NFL teams were in attendance.

The event was televised on the SEC Network, thanks in large part to the attention drawn by potential first-round pick Anthony Richardson. The former Florida quarterback wowed NFL coaches and scouts with his performance, but it was also a good opportunity for those people to see the other Gators hoping to hear their names called when the draft finally takes place on April 27.

Not every player participated in the same drills. For example, Richardson only threw and skipped things like the 40-yard dash after posting a good number at the combine.

Pro Days are a chance for players to put their best foot forward and improve in whichever areas scouts still have questions about. Even players that were dismissed from the program, such as Brenton Cox Jr., got a chance to work in front of everyone.

Some players upped their stock while others didn’t take the jump (literally) that they had hoped for. Here’s how the Gators fared on Thursday in their final appearances at the Swamp.

QB Anthony Richardson

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 244 pounds

Vertical Leap: DNP; 40.5 inches at the combine.

40-yard dash: DNP 4.43 seconds at the combine.

3-Cone: DNP

Richardson was the main reason Florida’s Pro Day was such a big media event. For more on his performance and highlights from his throwing session, click here. There’s a real chance that Richardson goes first overall, and he’s almost guaranteed a first-round selection following a strong day.

OT O'Cyrus Torrence

Weight: 330 pounds

Vertical Leap: DNP; 23.5 inches at the combine.

40-yard dash: DNP; 5.31 seconds at the combine.

3-Cone: 8.13 seconds

[autotag]O’Cyrus Torrence[/autotag] is the top-ranked guard on most NFL draft boards, and the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints met with him during the week, and Jacksonville coaches were seen talking to him as well.

DL Gervon Dexter

Height: 6 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 318 pounds

Vertical Leap: DNP; 31 inches at the combine.

40-yard dash: DNP; 4.88 seconds at the combine.

3-Cone: 7.55 seconds (video)

Bench Press: 24 reps (up from 22 at the combine).

Gervon Dexter running through defensive line drills pic.twitter.com/xiCOIAAsJN — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) March 30, 2023

[autotag]Gervon Dexter Sr[/autotag]. went through individual drills for scouts and was spotted working with a New York Giants representative. He’ll likely be the next Gators off the board once Richardson and Torrence go, and this was a good day for him.

LB Amari Burney

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 228 pounds

Vertical Leap: 33 inches

40-yard dash: 4.53 and 4.54 seconds

3-Cone: 7.03 seconds (video)

Bench Press: 22 reps

[autotag]Amari Burney[/autotag] started with Florida as a defensive back, so his speed and agility numbers shouldn’t surprise anyone. Still, showing off those skills in front of a bunch of NFL coaches should give him a boost in the draft after not getting to the combine.

OLB Brenton Cox Jr.

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 250 pounds

Vertical Leap: 30 inches; down from 33 inches at the combine

40-yard dash: 4.88 seconds; down from 4.82 seconds at the combine.

3-Cone: DNP

Bench Press: 29 reps; up from 24 at the combine

[autotag]Brenton Cox Jr[/autotag]. didn’t finish the season with Florida, but he still was invited to participate at the Gators’ Pro Day. Cox put up 29 reps on the bench press, which would have been good for third among those at his position who participated in the combine. He could be a Day 2 guy if a team wants to look past the behavior history.

S Trey Dean

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Vertical Leap: DNP; 36.5 inches at the combine.

40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds; 4.75 seconds at the combine

3-Cone: 6.58 seconds

Bench Press: DNP

[autotag]Trey Dean III[/autotag] expects to get drafted at spending four years with the Gators. He says he’s met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans so far and has a workout with Tampa Bay, according to Cam Parker. He also says that former FSU safety Derwin James has been giving him draft advice.

OT Richard Gouraige

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 306 pounds

Vertical Leap: 22.5 inches (video)

40-yard dash: 5.38 seconds (video)

3-Cone: 8.03 seconds

Bench Press: 24 reps (video)

[autotag]Richard Gouraige[/autotag] didn’t get to compete in the combine despite showing up because he was injured during a strength test. Nothing really popped out during Florida’s Pro Day from him, but that means nothing was bad just as much as it means nothing was great.

LB Ventrell Miller

Anthony Richardson, Ventrell Miller and Gervon Dexter post-measurements and weigh-ins. Current #Gators DL Chris McClellan here for support, alongside several other teammates. pic.twitter.com/j5897rA5a7 — Brandon Carroll (@itsbcarroll) March 30, 2023

Height: 6 feet, 0 inches

Weight: 235 pounds

Vertical Leap: DNP

40-yard dash: DNP

3-Cone: DNP

Bench Press: DNP

[autotag]Ventrell Miller[/autotag] only participated in the interview portion of the day, but he is coming off an injury and needs to stay healthy if he’s going to climb in the draft. Risking it simply isn’t worth it.

WR Jordan Pouncey

Height: 6 feet, 1 inches

Weight: 217 pounds

Vertical Leap: 30 inches

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds

3-Cone: 7.40 seconds

Bench Press: DNP

[autotag]Jordan Pouncey[/autotag] got to be on the receiving end of some Anthony Richardson passes, which means NFL scouts saw him. All it takes is one guy to write a note on him to change Pouncey’s draft trajectory, so this was a big opportunity for him. The numbers don’t pop out, but maybe some of his grabs did.

WR Justin Shorter

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 229 pounds

Vertical Leap: DNP; 33.5 inches at the combine.

40-yard dash: DNP; 4.55 seconds at the combine

3-Cone: 7.38 seconds

Bench Press: DNP

[autotag]Justin Shorter[/autotag] didn’t do many physical drills but he caught a few passes for Richardson throughout the day. His tape will the tell story, and reinjuring himself after a season with hamstring issues wouldn’t be ideal.

S Rashad Torrence II

DB Rashad Torrence confirms upcoming meetings with the Bucs and Falcons in the next couple weeks He also met with the Bills on Monday pic.twitter.com/kUScJoKbFS — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) March 30, 2023

Height: 6 feet, 0 inches

Weight: 193 pounds

Vertical Leap: DNP; 33.5 inches at the combine.

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

3-Cone: 6.75 seconds

Bench Press: DNP

Like Dean, Rashad Torrence II seems to have some connections to NFL teams ahead of the draft. He’d be a late Day 2 or Day 3 guy, but there’s a good chance he hears his name called.

Dedrick Vanover

Vertical Leap: 34.5 inches (video)

40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds

3-Cone: 7.81 seconds

Florida track athlete Dedrick Vanover also competed at UF’s Pro Day and put up some decent numbers. He’s working out as a corner but has the speed to fit at receiver too. It’s an interesting story that might be worth following over the next month.

