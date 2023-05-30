2023 Florida-Georgia game time announced by CBS Sports

The 2023 Florida-Georgia rivalry game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the CBS network on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs and Gators have clashed 100 times since 1915, and the game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933 aside from the 1994-95 seasons when renovations took place. Both parties agreed to exercise an option to keep the game in Jacksonville through 2025, but planned renovations could move the game after that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Florida and Georgia each hosted a game during those two years in the 90s, so the expectation is something similar. However, moving the game to a different neutral site has become a hot topic, and there are possible financial gains for both sides if a bidding war broke out to host the game each year.

Georgia has dominated the last six years of the series. Florida’s only win came in 2020, and the last two years were decided by a three-score margin or worse.

Getting a win this season would be nice, but Florida is almost guaranteed to enter the big game as an underdog to the two-time reigning national champions. It would be a massive win for second-year head coach Billy Napier, especially if his seat starts to get a bit warm throughout the season.

More Football!

Gators on top for rising Louisiana WR, first visit scheduled Florida likely to get official visit from this 5-star WR Where does Ricky Pearsall stand among returning SEC receivers? SEC commish speaks to media about possible 9-game football schedule format 2025 blue-chip running back plans return visit to the Swamp

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire