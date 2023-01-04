2023 five-star TE Duce Robinson speaks on top contenders

Five-star tight end Duce Robinson is one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2023 cycle.

The Arizona product is the No. 1 tight end and No. 30 overall player in the On3 consensus rankings. He possesses a 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame, creating matchup problems for opposing secondaries. Additionally, Robinson holds over 25 offers from top programs across the country.

Robinson has the opportunity to make an impact on both the football field and baseball diamond at the next level. He is a two-sport star who has the chance to hear his name called in the MLB Draft this summer.

Georgia currently holds the majority of the 247Sports crystal ball projections in their favor. Texas, USC and Alabama are looking to make up ground before Robinson signs his letter of intent in February.

Robinson sat down with On3 Sports at the Under Armor All-America game to speak about his top four contenders in his recruitment.

Alabama

“Bama’s Bama. They produce. Guys go there and they get developed there. It’s not a question of whether you’re gonna get developed if you go to Bama. It’s a, ‘You will get developed’ (place). Those are guys who are prepared for the league, ready for the league and the challenges that come with it.”

Georgia

“Georgia, their tight end room I think is one of the best in the nation, probably the best in the nation. Coach (Todd) Hartley is a fantastic tight ends coach. They just have a great culture over there. The guys truly love each other. They’re a family over there.”

Texas

“I’ve got great relationships with Texas guys too. Austin’s a great city. Austin would be a great city to live in. And then, what I think they’re doing over there, they’ve got an explosive offense. They want to make big plays, be a big-play offense. So I think it would be a lot of fun and when they use their tight ends, they’re super versatile. The way they used J’Tavion (Sanders) over there this year, he was a weapon for them. He was an athlete for them.”

USC

“USC, I have probably the best relationships with those guys in the class. Plus, at that school, I formed a great relationships with guys like Caleb (Williams). So USC, it’s all about relationships. And then, I’ve been really close with (head) coach (Lincoln) Riley for a while over there.”

