2023 finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame announced

The New England Patriots have announced the 2023 finalists to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. On Thursday, they revealed former coach Bill Parcells, linebacker Mike Vrabel and offensive guard Logan Mankins could be permanently enshrined with the other franchise all-time greats.

Mankins, a seven-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All-Pro offensive lineman, was a key cog along the Patriots’ offensive front and even made the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He helped keep legendary quarterback Tom Brady upright during some of the most prolific seasons of his career.

Parcells is already an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the greatest coaches in history. So it only makes sense for him to break into the Patriots Hall of Fame at some point.

Meanwhile, Vrabel would be a fun option as the current head coach for the Tennessee Titans. Even though he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s known more for what he did in New England side-by-side with Tedy Bruschi. He finished his career as a three-time Super Bowl champion and former first-team All-Pro linebacker.

Fans can cast their votes at Patriots.com for the next man to join former longtime offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia as the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame inductees.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire