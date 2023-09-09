2023 FIBA World Cup: How to watch Sunday’s Canada vs. United States bronze medal game

The 2023 FIBA World Cup concludes on Sunday, Sept. 10 in a Germany vs. Serbia finals. The latter advanced to the finals with a surprising win against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Canada.

Serbia did an excellent job at limiting Gilgeous-Alexander to 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting in its semifinals game.

After Canada licks its wound, it’ll play for the bronze medal against the United States. Fans wanted a matchup against both of these teams, but they likely envisioned it’d be for the gold medal instead of the No. 3 place in the final standings.

Let’s look at broadcast information and start times for Sunday’s 2023 FIBA World Cup third-place game.

Canada

(Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images)

Opponent: United States

Location: Manila, Philippines

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Time: 3:45 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire