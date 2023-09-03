2023 FIBA World Cup Quarterfinals matchups set

Two rounds of group play finally concluded for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which means it’s almost time for the single-elimination knockout rounds.

Eight teams advanced to the quarterfinals, with two including Oklahoma City Thunder players. The only country with Thunder players who didn’t qualify for the final eight was Australia with Josh Giddey and Jack White — who went 3-2 in group play.

Canada and Latvia are on opposite sides of the bracket, which means they can only meet up in the championship round.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Canada will play Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the quarterfinals. The winner will face the winner of Serbia vs. Lithuania in the semifinals.

Davis Bertans and Latvia continues its Cinderella run when it faces Germany in the quarterfinals. The winner will face the winner of the United States vs. Italy in the semifinals.

Both games will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The full quarterfinals can be viewed below:

Image

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire