2023 FIBA World Cup: Latvia completes comeback in 74-69 win vs. Spain

Latvia’s Cinderella continues as it won its first second-round group game against Spain, 74-69.

After trailing 58-47 entering the final frame, Latvia’s 27-11 fourth-quarter scoring advantage helped complete the 12-point comeback win to improve its group record to 3-1.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Davis Bertans led Latvia in scoring as he finished with 16 points on 4-of-9 shooting, three rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes. He went 3-of-7 from 3 and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

This was the 30-year-old’s best FIBA performance yet. Latvia continues to defy its odds as it beat the defending champions.

For Spain, former Thunder players Alex Abrines and Usman Garuba logged in minutes in the loss. Abrines had five points in 17 minutes and Garuba had 11 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.

Let’s look at instant reactions and highlights from Latvia’s five-point win.

UPSET! Latvia beat the defending champions Spain @FIBAWC Davis Bertans had a game-high 16. pic.twitter.com/drUAdtTyHK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 1, 2023

Thunder Legend Davis Bertans just knocked down a go ahead three in an electric game with two minutes left. He is battling Thunder Legends Usman Garuba and Alex Abrines. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) September 1, 2023

Clutch 3 for Bertans against Spain. You can just see his gravity. Even if he’s parked in a corner the defense will always be aware and close to him. (Yes, he was also so slow to close out on Abrines next possession, but let’s pretend that this is not important 😂) — Michele Berra (@MikyBerra) September 1, 2023

LATVIA COMEBACK! 😤 5 minutes to go. All tied up.#FIBAWC x #WinForLatvia 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/ut12a9gY6C — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 1, 2023

What a game by Latvia. Without his superstar Kristaps Porzingis, without Dairis Bertans and with Rolands Smits out almost the entire second half with fouls troubles. Epic comeback against European and World Champion Spain. Wow.#Basketball #Baloncesto #FIBAWC #FIBAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/CdP37yb97V — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) September 1, 2023

