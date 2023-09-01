2023 FIBA World Cup: Latvia completes comeback in 74-69 win vs. Spain

Clemente Almanza
·2 min read

Latvia’s Cinderella continues as it won its first second-round group game against Spain, 74-69.

After trailing 58-47 entering the final frame, Latvia’s 27-11 fourth-quarter scoring advantage helped complete the 12-point comeback win to improve its group record to 3-1.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Davis Bertans led Latvia in scoring as he finished with 16 points on 4-of-9 shooting, three rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes. He went 3-of-7 from 3 and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

This was the 30-year-old’s best FIBA performance yet. Latvia continues to defy its odds as it beat the defending champions.

For Spain, former Thunder players Alex Abrines and Usman Garuba logged in minutes in the loss. Abrines had five points in 17 minutes and Garuba had 11 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.

Let’s look at instant reactions and highlights from Latvia’s five-point win.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire