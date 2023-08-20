2023 FIBA World Cup: Josh Giddey leads Australia to 78-74 exhibition win over France

Sneaking from behind, Josh Giddey ripped the ball away from Rudy Gobert for the offensive board which quickly led to a Patty Mills 3.

This possession was one of several late-game highlights for Australia as they completed the double-digit comeback in a 78-74 exhibition win over France.

Trailing by four points with 2:22 remaining in regulation, Giddey checked back into the contest and led Australia to a 12-4 run to close out the surprising win. This was a surprising turnaround for the Boomers as it appeared France was going to run away from this game early on after building a 27-19 lead following the first quarter.

The four-point win marks Australia’s most impressive performance yet in their current slate of exhibitions in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. France is billed as an upper-echelon squad as their roster is filled with several high-end NBA players.

This was clearly on display in Japan during this friendly — Evan Fournier had 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Gobert had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Oklahoma City Thunder must’ve been excited to stay up for this exhibition. Giddey looked his best as he conducted the comeback win against one of the best World Cup teams. The passing continues to be crisp and the aggressiveness continues to rise, which has resulted in a high amount of free-throw trips.

In 27 minutes, Giddey finished with 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. He went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Giddey’s Thunder teammate Jack White also looked solid in his best exhibition performance thus far. In 16 minutes off the bench, he finished with six points on 2-of-3 shooting and one rebound.

While this is just a friendly, it’s still extremely exciting to see Giddey handle himself like a pro in crunch time against one of the best World Cup teams throughout the tournament.

Let’s look at instant reactions and highlights about Australia’s four-point win.

Really have liked Giddey’s defense chops in these warm-up games. Has had some really good flashes playing through contact & has even timed a few blocks — TF (@ThunderFocus) August 20, 2023

End of 1Q: France 27, Australia 19 Giddey continues to get to the FT line — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Sheesh that Giddey block was loud — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Rim protector Jack White??? — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Giddey to Jack White for 3 👀👀👀 — Stan Him Boomer Sooner (Hunter Harjo) (@hunterharjo7) August 20, 2023

Standout post defense by Giddey to stay vertical, avoid the foul and force the turnover A few possessions later, he finds a cutter on the bounce pass for the easy layup Really strong 2Q for Giddey so far — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

A driving layup for Giddey! Really great 2Q by him continues — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Giddey continues to be really good at timing these bounce passes to cutters pic.twitter.com/cYrksmrDIJ — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Things are going to change in an extremely positive way for Josh Giddey if he can continue to get to the line at this clip in the NBA. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) August 20, 2023

HALF: France 39, Australia 31 Very strong 2Q for Giddey. White looked good too — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Giddey – 5 points on 1/6 shooting, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 3/4 FT White – 4 points on 1/2 shooting, 1 rebound https://t.co/0VSKvYxgW0 — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Giddey’s ability to draw free throws in these preparation games has been the big highlight for me Giddey struggled to get to the line even one tripe a game in stretches during the NBA. Here he’s consistently getting multiple trips a game — TF (@ThunderFocus) August 20, 2023

End of 3Q: France 58, Australia 56 Giddey – 12 points on 4/11 shooting, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 4/6 FTs White – 6 points on 2/3 shooting, 1 rebound — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Giddey checks in as France leads Australia 70-66 with 2:22 left in regulation — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

GIDDEY DIME — TF (@ThunderFocus) August 20, 2023

Oh my goodness Giddey pic.twitter.com/wKGtxlUP3x — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

GIDDEY JUST RIPPED A REBOUND OUT OF GOBERT'S HANDS — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Josh Giddey rips the rebound away from Rudy Gobert like candy from a baby and gives Australia the extra possession it needs to take the lead over France courtesy of a Patty Mills turnaround fade. WHEW. pic.twitter.com/NcphcbRwHf — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) August 20, 2023

FINAL: Australia 78, France 74 Giddey – 12 points on 4/14 shooting, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 4/6 FTs White – 6 points on 2/3 shooting, 1 rebound — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 20, 2023

Boomers WIN!!! A great comeback from a slow start to take it by 4pts. 👏 AUS 78 | 74 FRA#WeAreAustralia pic.twitter.com/dHhLPZc6yR — Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) August 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire